Amon calls ACC search at his house illegal, upsetting

LOSING Chipata Central PF candidate Amon Jere has described the search at his Tondweni house in chief Kapatamoyo’s area by officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission as illegal.

But the ACC says it is investigating Jere.

In an interview, Jere said ACC officers forced his uncle who cannot read and write to sign a search warrant.

“The ACC went to my village in my absence, forced my uncle who cannot read and write to sign a warrant. In my absence, they broke my door and conducted an illegal search. I am away at school writing exams,” he said.

Jere said ACC officers went away with his phone and a fire arm.

“I am told they went away with one of my phones and one of my licensed fire arm. But I am very upset with this because does it mean that under the UPND we have lost our rights?” he wondered. “All I did is to exercise my rights and stand in Chipata Central, but does it warrant me to be harassed like this? I have never worked in government. I have never involved myself in any corrupt activities. I used to work in the private sector.”

And ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe told Breeze FM that the commission conducted a search at Jere’s residence.

Chibwe said the search was in connection with an investigation.

Jere contested the Chipata Central seat on PF ticket in the August 12, 2021 general election and lost to Reuben Mtolo Phiri of the UPND Alliance.

Jere, an economist and lawyer, petitioned the elections only to withdrew the case later saying elections should not be settled in court.

He said he did not want the people of Chipata Central to be denied representation through a prolonged court petition.