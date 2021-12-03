‘ANDREW HAS NOTHING TO LOSE’

FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive member Luxon Kazabu says there is no reason the association’s president Andrew Kamanga should resign.

Kazabu, a FAZ life member, told The Mast Sport that the Kamanga-led executive had put all the requirements that any reasonable administration can for the men’s senior national team to do well.

There have been calls for Kamanga to resign after the national team failed to qualify to the 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament.

The national team has also failed to qualify to the Africa Cup three times in a roll.

According to the FAZ constitution, failure to qualify to the Africa Cup tournament has no ground to call for the president to resign.

“The job or the responsibility of any administration is to make sure that the requirements for football development for any national team to perform well are provided, and that has been done. So, what else do you want an administration to do? And I keep on asking that question,” Kazabu said. “The players are paid their allowances. When they play, they are able to camp the team and fulfill the fixtures. What else motivates players anywhere? Unless people are saying when the national team is not playing well let the president and his team go in as substitutes. And that would be very strange and I have not found any justifiable cause as to why anyone should ask Andrew Kamanga to resign.”

He wondered why people were always calling for Kamanga to resign when there was an entire executive running the association.

“In any case, what should be the understanding of people when they talk about management or administration?” Kazabu asked. “Yes, there will always be a leader and his executive and you can’t just be targeting one person. If it’s that way, then it means there has been a grudge that you have been carrying against this individual because we are always talking about collective responsibility. Why are they not saying this executive should resign? All the time it’s ‘no, Kamanga should resign’ and it does not make any sense to me. Has he breached any constitution? No! So, what are the grounds on which he should leave that position? Let them tell us. If it’s just the poor performance of the national team, I am afraid you are pushing the blame to a wrong person because he has provided what is needed to be provided.”

Kazabu however, said if Kamanga were to leave FAZ he had nothing to lose.

“He has provided the requirements that you and I know that the other administration failed to provide. Sometimes people must learn to appreciate something which is being done for the nation,” said Kazabu. “Even if Andrew was to leave office today, I have said it before and I will say it again, he has nothing to lose as an individual. But whether Kamanga leaves or not, whoever has to step in his big shoes will see a difference. In terms of the results that remains to be seen, people are just pregnant with malice.”