Covid vaccines vs human rights

What are human rights? Do they apply without limits? Can my right override the common good? At what point do we dispense with our personal or private interests and rights? Is it right to forgo my personal rights over needs to contain a pandemic or epidemic? At what point do we invoke the Bill of Rights? Can the Bill of Rights safeguard us from a pandemic? Is suicide a right in Zambia? Is suicide justifiable anywhere? Have Zambians taken vaccines before? Are we still taking vaccines today? If so, why? Is it voluntary or mandatory? Are BCG, polio, tetanus, the human papillomavirus vaccinations mandatory or voluntary? Why are you taking them without invoking your religion and Bill of Rights? Is life sacred? Is death not a necessary end to life? But is cavalier attitude acceptable in any aspect of human endeavour? Are you correct in the heart of your hearts to refuse the COVID-19 vaccines but within your religious consciousness accept to commit suicide, infect others willingly and come Sabbath you pray holier than thou? At what point do we get back to earth and justify our earthly ego? Is it even right that our medical professionals can take to constitutionalism to refuse the vaccine yet they have been demanding risk allowances for attending to COVID cases? Are they today saying the pandemic is actually a normal occurrence that doesn’t justify them receiving special allowances and PEPs? Are our medical professionals right to make personal feelings or diet righteousness over a disease we can hardly see, control and prevent other than employing these fast track measures as they fall in? Are the medical personnel not supposed to be our first line of defence in both science and confidence in medicine or prescription? Are they telling us that we are on our own – and these vaccines are fatal? Are our medical personnel ng’angas (witchdoctors)? Are they saying Sylvia is sending our citizens to their graves earlier than expected? What is it that they’re keeping to themselves that they don’t want to share with our citizens? And coming back to our political leaders, we challenge those that claim the upper ground to state their status! Who has not vaccinated? Why are you playing a stupid populist stunt against universal vaccination when you and your family are vaccinated? Where is morality in this? Whom do you expect to rule over when you are sending the very electorate six feet down way before the year 2026? We are not scientists; we have no clue where and how COVID-19 came about. We can’t tell when and how it’ll end. But we’re not joining the chorus of those encouraging people to take the route of suicide. Sylvia and the system should be encouraged in advancing the right to life and not to lose strength in persuading our people to take the right path. It certainly won’t be a popular one. Vaccines have never been popular in our country, never mind the background. But who among the noisy is ready to die from Covid without attention because their right must never infringe upon another’s safety?
Remember it is said that, “Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs may be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or fundamental rights and freedoms of others.” Simply put, every individual has a right to a safe environment and to his or her life.
There is a global pandemic and we are living with it. But is it right to unwittingly play into the hands of anti-science and anti-vaccination fanatics, and therefore encouraging the pandemic to rage on?
There already exist compulsory vaccinations for several diseases in the world and we administer several such here in Zambia.
Further, there are no absolute rights both in theory and practice – the right to life grumps all other rights – a pandemic threatens the life to right of both an individual and the public. There are countries, which we always refer as models in this and that to suit our other narratives. For instance, China is a classic example of the extreme measures a state can take to protect the right to life of individuals and eliminate a lethal threat to public health. Statistics reveal how successful China has been in this regard, and it has done so by suspending many liberal human rights.
But we must state here that we agree with those arguing, rightly so, that we cannot allow a government to willy-nilly abrogate any human right for that matter. But a pandemic is a public health emergence requiring urgent emergence measures to contain the threat to life and to restore public health. It is crucial that we avoid advancing an abstract view of “human rights” for dead people have no say on how their corpse are disposed of!
