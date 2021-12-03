HH, it’s 100 days in office today!

Hope and jubilation: Hakainde Hichilema was inaugurated as the 7th President of our Republic on August 24, 2021. Today marks his 100 days in office.
From the outset, never ever again, will Zambians accept mediocrity and double standards, because when one begins to tolerate it, you get more of it. The 2021 elections have shown the resolve of Zambians; no more baloney. Enough is enough.
We could have looked at the first 100 days through rose tinted glasses and sit in our spacious editorial room, ignore the realities, and write up a glowing tribute on the performance of the first 100 days of the Hakainde’s administration. If only, we could, we would have. Over the 100 days, we took time and made the effort to exchange views with ordinary citizens, the business community, governance pundits, Church leaders, members of parliament, civil servants and members of major political parties and few ministers who were willing to chat off the record. We also went through what HH had previously said about economic and governance issues. Words matter.
The election of HH and the UPND brought great jubilation and hope, and rightly so. In the first 100 days the beginnings of major transformation in government was expected; a clear path shown how the past corruption would independently and comprehensively be dealt with and therefore freeing the President to deal with the economy and governance.
The rhetoric
The people of Zambia are not responsible for the glorifying image the President has projected through the ubiquitous social media. It was HH and his team that set very high integrity, performance and leadership standards. It was HH and his team that said Hakainde would be the best President; humble, infallible, honest and a man of integrity, a man who understands the economy, among other often used boasts. And that Bally, as he is fondly known, will fix it all! That he will do what he says; that UPND is ready to govern and will hit the ground running. HH will learn, with his team, if not already, that political language generated to accomplish political objectives during campaigns are not of much help when actual governance begins. Reality sets in very quickly and it tests character, and it already has. As one senior Cabinet office staffer succinctly put it to us; “It’s organised chaos, the President’s advisors are inexperienced, they are subservient, they are note-takers, it’s going to be a painful journey for them.”
Ethics and integrity
In the first 100 days, all, (at least we hope so), elected members of parliament, which includes ministers, have disclosed their assets and liabilities to the Chief Justice, which records are now public. Whilst it may not be a legal requirement for the President, he has not voluntarily disclosed his assets and liabilities. Is it not his ethical duty to do so? This is reminiscent of Donald Trump, who never disclosed his assets. And Donald is now facing a legal nightmare on this issue. Should Zambians not know what businesses the President is involved in, and what his net worth was when he became President? Should we not know who his business partners are? Or are we to accept what transpired with Edgar Lungu whose net worth went from near zero to tens of millions in a few years and turn a blind eye again? Hakainde must practice what he preaches. His assets and liabilities cannot remain in the private citizens’ domain. He is now a public official. Former US president Ronald Reagan once said, “trust but verify”. Given our recent corrupt political history, it is a must. Within 100 days, this is an ethical test that has failed.
What about financial disclosures of all other senior government officials? What about his advisors at State House? Do we want to again see presidential advisors get rich overnight, as some did under Edgar? Should an independent lifestyle audit bureau in the Public Protector’s office for all government, parastatal and other government institutions personnel not have been established within 100 days?
Turning a blind eye: lies and fraud is ok.
Despite all his bravado, Hakainde at the first hint of scandal at State House failed the integrity test. Claiming through his press assistant that the President has full faith in one of the presidential appointees – Jito Kayumba. Hakainde accepted that for a presidential appointee at State House, it’s ok to lie and deceive. To fudge one’s corporate profile is ok. Curriculum vitae fraud is ok. Is this what Hakainde wants to teach young Zambians? If the Securities and Exchange Commission and Lusaka Stock Exchange were serious, they would have fined and censored this appointee who is obviously a proven status seeker. This attitude, of ignoring facts, turning a blind eye, like Edgar did when confronted with revelations of deceit, goes against the very grain of keeping an honest team for an honest government. It has set a very bad precedent. This one episode of looking the other way when his appointee lied and kept his job has proved that Hakainde is both weak and fallible. That he also makes mistakes like all of us, and will live to regret it. This one episode has taken a serious dent on his judgment and resolve to always do the right thing. That Hakainde can be lied to and one can get away with it. On the other hand, Hakainde is asking ministers and the new permanent secretaries to maintain integrity in all that they do. In most countries, the appointee, if he had any morals would have immediately resigned; and saved the President from embarrassment and if not, fired forthwith.
Bungling the fight on corruption
Like a slow-release drug, Hakainde has been drip feeding us with his findings on corruption. But he’s yet to provide clarity on how and when these will be dealt with. Just blowing hot air, like we would all be alarmed! Citizens have long been alarmed ever since Edgar and PF ruled over us. And the clear signs now are that Hakainde is not truly committed to fighting corruption – there is absolutely no sign of it. Didn’t he promise to establish fast-track courts to deal with economic crimes? Where are they? The corrupt have in fact shown that they are far ahead of him. He is not moving according to their script. No wonder they keep mocking him every day – they are free indeed!
Recovering assets (the infamous K65 million from Faith Musonda) and letting go the culprits is reprehensible and unforgiveable. Does this mean that stealing money, then giving it back, is ok? Who were the real owners of this illicit money? Why were they protected? Is this what Hakainde calls justifiable asset recovery, by not laying criminal charge on the real owners of the K65 million? Double standards are not acceptable. Telling the nation that ‘soon’ we will be taking the ‘shocking’ revelations on the purchase of the presidential jet to Parliament and then keeping quiet for 100 days is not good enough. It is plain wrong. Words matter.
In Hakainde’s own words on PF government fertiliser purchases, “when the world prices were $400-$450 per tonne, our colleagues deliberately, consciously were buying, using taxpayers’ money at $1,250 per tonne. You multiply that by 300,000 tonnes. You know your number, straight out, the money goes”. For the benefit of all, it is public knowledge, that not the world’s or region’s notable fertiliser manufacturers but members of two related trading families from Eastern Province have dominated the supply of fertiliser since 1990’s. Hakainde is unable to name and shame them. Instead of government, Drug Enforcement Commission or Anti-Corruption Commission revealing specific information on fertiliser suppliers and pricing, it was released by UPND cadres on 23rd November. This is what we mean by bungling the fight on corruption. It has been politicised. This is what happens when you titillate the public with titbits?
The eloquent State House press assistant had lamentably tried to justify and explain the President’s revelations on fertiliser corruption as having received such information during the course of duty, and that it was up to the investigative agencies to take further action. Why then did HH simply not pass on the information he had and let the ACC, others do their job? No matter the eloquence; gibberish is gibberish.
Another puzzling inaction on what is in the public domain; fuel procurement. A named company, registered only a few months before a major fuel contract was awarded to them, is also a sister company of the largest fertiliser supplier in Zambia. For those who may not know, they also own the company which supplied the 42 “gold plated” US $1 million fire tenders, at total cost of $42 million. Why are these crooks still roaming free in the first 100 days?
We also know that Zambia was the largest recipient in Africa of Chinese loans for military procurement. Who were the fixers and middlemen? Is a forensic audit being undertaken on military and police procurement under PF, which levels of procurement is unprecedented since independence? We all saw the videos on social media of kilometres long convoys of equipment on roads and on rail. It took 100 days to remain silent.
Most informed citizens already know who corrupted whom, who made the deals on road infrastructure, fuel, fertiliser, presidential jet, medical supplies etc. Fruits of this corruption are evident all over Lusaka with unprecedented boom in housing and offices and very expensive cars. The Financial Intelligence Centre knows them, even taxi drivers and petrol attendants know them. One taxi driver took us to flats allegedly owned by previous politicians. Why not ask the Zambia Revenue Authority to do an audit of all buildings constructed in the last 10 years so as to ascertain where the funds came from and who owns what? Surely, with foresight, such a simple but necessary exercise could have begun in the first 100 days.
There is nothing methodical about the way Hakainde is going about handling corruption under PF. It’s a confused methodology. Instead, he has now unnecessarily got himself involved and cherry picking selected scams to expose, and got the citizenry speculating. Hakainde is the President and not the chief investigating officer or auditor and neither are the UPND cadres. Hakainde should have listened to the many who called for an independent judicial inquiry on corruption. There is still time to do so.
Bumbling on economic reforms with irrational exuberance
Hakainde has been a slow starter on rolling out a comprehensive reforms’ agenda. Hundred days is time enough to have done that, if he had a plan. There has instead been a plethora of sound bites on economic reforms. There is no need to reinvent the wheel and for Hakainde to ask for a list from the Zambia Association of Manufacturers. The necessary reports on the needed economic reforms in Zambia, are well documented, still relevant and remain on files at all ministries, and with SADC, COMESA, AfCTA, WTO, World Bank, IMF, AfDB, among others, of which Zambia is a member. Over a decade, blueprint upon blueprint, timeline upon timeline had come and gone but courage to take bold decisions and reforms has been absent. Now we have ‘sound bite’ reforms!
In the first 100 days, what was expected is how and when subsidy removal on fuel ($26 million per month), reforms would be undertaken. This, and (electricity tariff reform) has long been foreseen by successive administrations as game changers in search of solutions to move forward with the nation’s development. There’s an argument that, why not withdraw and allow the private sector oil marketing companies to import (with safeguards for strategic reserves) and allow the market to determine their prices. (This also releases the financial burden from the government). Reduce the taxes to keep fuel prices low (this would still be cost effective than awarding over inflated contracts). Instead, a new fuel tender has been launched, when government has no money, and still owes over $500 million to the previous corrupt fuel suppliers! Instead of comprehensive petroleum sector reforms, the minister of energy has made known that they are under active consideration and that Indeni Oil Refinery is now under care and maintenance!
Successive governments have failed to bring about a practical electricity tariff reform strategy and have kept subsidising, to a point where Zesco is now bankrupt and with huge debts and put in a mess all the independent power producers as it can’t pay them. How then, can investment in the energy sector be viable, if one is forced to only sell to a bankrupt Zesco? Tariff reform can be staggered over a period of time and made predictable. Today, a copper mine pays less for a kilowatt, than do other manufacturing industries. The field has to be levelled. The Energy Regulation Board has no credibility left, they have been sitting on a Cost-of-Service study for political reasons. Are these urgent reforms not crucial to our economy and worthy of action within 100 days?
In the 100 days Hakainde has yet to establish a formal institutionalised relationship with the business community where government can interact with the private sector, as did Frederick Chiluba and Levy Mwanawasa very early in their administrations. Officiating at business organisations and attending trade and investment conferences is not the way to have a serious dialogue with the business community.
Why on earth is the man who has been taken to court by the Hakainde administration for money laundering still in charge of Konkola Copper Mines? ZCCM-IH is in a financial mess. Recently, a famed investigative newsletter in the UK reported that $40 million has vanished and there are other glaring and serious transactional anomalies at the Zambia Consoldated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH); there are also monumental scams at Ndola Lime. In the 100 days, we are yet to know the specifics as to how issues pertaining to ZCCM-IH, KCM and Mopani Copper Mine will be dealt with.
Trust and resolve has now been compromised. Hakainde as chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation, has been noticeably quiet. And we think we know why. His own words are haunting him. He has backtracked on the Zambia Airways issue. Hakainde in his own words, this year, when featuring live on The Hot Seat on 5FM said, “the project to relaunch Zambia Airways is a waste of public resources.” On January 19, 2018, Hakainde on his Facebook page wrote: “the projects to relaunch Zambia Airways are waste of public resources… have you seen what’s happening with South African Airways…I am a businessman, sometimes you must walk away from emotions…dynamics of business are that Zambian national airline will not work, it will be a waste of tax payers’ money.” Instead of State House explaining the U-turn, on November 26, 2021, his minister announces that Zambia Airways will be launched (so we can waste tax payers’ money as Hakainde said). Did Hakainde not consult with his finance minister who in Parliament on October 11, 2018, said, “the plan to reopen Zambia Airways is similar to the principle which would be behind the government deciding to reopen the UBZ…what is the motivation of risking public money?” So, what Hakainde and Dr Musokotwane previously said was rubbish? This is an unprincipled and nonsensical decision.
Hakainde has been oblivious to the fraud and discrepancies that he himself exposed at IDC. On Marcopolo scam, in February of this year, Hichilema in his own words on Radio Phoenix said, “what government did on Marcopolo is extravagance…only done in a bid to create an opportunity for corruption,” which has since been proven. Hakainde in his own words on his Facebook page in November 2019, exposed that Mushe Milling valued at $1.6 million was bought by IDC at $8 million and Superior Milling valued at $1.5 million was bought by IDC at $9 million (let’s hope that these remarks were not hogwash, as others are coming out to be). Words matter. On a broader issue; what are the future plans for IDC; why should he and his ministers remain on the board, as it compromises good corporate governance? Is IDC necessary? Should government be in business? Was attention on IDC not warranted in the first 100 days?
In the first 100 days, we had hoped that the biggest elephant in the room would have been recognized – public service reform. But it was ignored. No government to date has been able to undertake serious cost saving reforms. As of today, nearly half of the national revenue goes to the public service payroll, and the rest, thanks to the corrupt PF government to pay off debts. It is said that the most difficult political decisions must be made early in a new presidency. Is public service reform not critical and urgent to have been addressed in the first 100 days?
The 2022 national budget
Those in the know tell us that Cabinet discussed and approved only the budget speech, and the ministers only saw the ‘Yellow Book’ in Parliament, which document is the backbone of revenue and expenditure. If true, it’s incredible incompetence.
Presidential diary, priorities, political management and governance
In the first 100 days, most of the PF appointed people still hold their positions in government, parastatals and other institutions, including the diplomats. Why? Any new government makes wholesale changes and appoints those predisposed to them. It’s not an unusual occurrence.
On governance related legislative reform in the 100 days, all we have heard is that the public order Act and the Constitution will be amended. On the latter, the Vice-President now says before next election. What of other reforms? The ZNBC Act needs amendments so as to ensure never again will ZNBC become a vuvuzela of a governing party. What about electoral reform, especially with so many expected by-elections? In March 2021, Hakainde in his own words said, “we will repeal Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, restore people’s freedom once we get into office, it infringes human rights.” Will it? Words matter.
In their first 100 days most newly elected presidents stay home and put in place a programme of action. Zambia is in dire financial stress, business needs urgent help and meaningful reforms are urgent, there are no jobs. Hakainde and his team should have read up on Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagans first 100 days’ plans before the August elections. It may have helped them plan and execute a work programme better. People can see through rhetoric. Rather than giving total focus on issues that need consultation, planning, direction and decision, Hakainde has caught the travelling bug like his predecessors and has been travelling overseas (albeit at much reduced cost).
Most of those that Hakainde met to discuss Euro Bond debt in London would easily have travelled to Zambia (after all they are owed money) and met the Minister of Finance. The visit to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, which was mostly ‘virtually’ attended by other Heads of State could and should have been planned for next year. The Washington visit to meet Vice-President Kamala Harris, was a mere photo opportunity and much was naively said about it by Hakainde, bragging as to how difficult it is to get invited to the White House; only to find few weeks later that President Uhuru Kenyatta met President Joe Biden. Does that not say something that Hakainde met the Vice-President of USA?
The meetings with presidents of the World Bank and IMF, are important, but could have taken place ‘virtually’ before and after Dr Musokotwane had concluded his talks and arrived at an agreement with the IMF. Meetings with SADC neighbours are essential, but better to have begun them after the most urgent matters at home had been attended to within the 100 days.
The trip to Durban, to promote trade and investment at the IATF, better less said about it. Despite the plea by Hakainde at the IATF in Durban, lack of focus and commitment to real and timely reforms is why Zambia and Africa cannot change its narrative and will remain dependent on foreign handouts. Sound bites at international conferences do not help, when the realities at home are different, difficult and remain unresolved. Value addition cannot meaningfully happen until government fixes all the impediments faced by the business sector and regional exports cannot be enhanced unless bottlenecks are removed. It was not necessary to travel to DRC to learn of these constraints and feel embarrassed as Hakainde put it when addressing the new permanent secretaries. Investment promotion or being salesman-in-chief, comes after problems have been fixed at home.
The future is in your hands
Words are meaningless without a plan, intent and follow through. You are what you do, not what you say. We do not need blah, blah, blah We need action. Hakainde, his handlers at State House and his ministers have dismally failed to roll out any credible and cohesive plan of action. Credibility has been compromised, for having said one thing and frequently doing another. Lacking the courage to make the right decisions, popular or unpopular shows lack of courage.
In any democracy, the most important attribute in governance is acceptance and support of its citizens, the business community amongst others. And its human to err. Hakainde must now start to show a rare determination to carry out the bold initiatives and economic reforms quickly as these are driven by nothing other than the greatest good for the greatest number of people. In carrying out the reforms, Hakainde will have the support and understanding of most (not all) citizens. Ordinarily, a new government has a 100-day plan of action which they methodically implement, and not spend 100 days to understand what happened in the past and learn how government plans and works. Sadly, the first 100 days have been a missed opportunity. Hakainde must take all these difficult decisions, both popular and unpopular, and as a leader he will then be demonstrating the right courage to take such decisions as they become necessary in view of present circumstances.
Only then will history be kind to Hakainde and will he be remembered as the President who made real contributions to economic and overall national development. Hakainde was by all accounts elected to put Zambia on a new economic footing and create a just society, with a credible Judiciary and impartial institutions of governance. It’s not too late for Hakainde to reconsider his approach to policy making and reforms with a credible and timed implementation plan. Despite the disorganised nature of the first 100 days in the presidency, we believe that Hakainde can still do it; if he rolls up his sleeves and keeps his eye on the ball.
Bottom line
In the 100 days, Zambians expected Hakainde and his team to have rolled out a comprehensive agenda and plans from 2022 to 2026.
100-day score card for HH and his team
For focus 1/10; for being organised 1/10, for execution 1/10, for government communication 1/10, for policy consistency 1/10, for confusion 10/10, and 10/10 for sound bites and Twitter/ Facebook frenzy.
Old habits die hard
When the President travels locally and overseas the entire defence and security chiefs’ contingent, government officials, ministers, gofers (waiting for dancing queens to appear soon) have to be at the airport, (as they have nothing else to do) and at the utmost displeasure of the public all roads leading to the destination are blocked creating traffic chaos. Now add a new daily occurrence; when the President moves from his New Kasama home to State House roads are blocked, creating traffic jams and road rage. Being hours late at one’s own investiture ceremony at State House, shows disregard for time management.
Lamentations at every function about how much was wasted by the PF through procurements and other things will not take us anywhere. Enough of that! He is no longer an opposition leader; people are tired of his rhetoric. Hakainde has been in office for 100 days. Will he keep lamenting until he leaves office? He is in charge now. Isn’t he? Let him take action against the culprits instead of wasting the nation’s time and space lamenting at every State function. Indeed, a new dawn is yet to begin.
