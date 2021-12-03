Kitwe ZSIC evicts defaulting tenants

SMALL-Scale entrepreneurs who are renting office space from the Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) in Kitwe have accused government of killing their businesses following evictions and closure of their operating premises due to unpaid rental arrears.

Others have accused ZSIC Life management of harbouring a political agenda to either make the new government unpopular or safeguard their jobs by abruptly trying to show the government that they are on top of things.

But ZSIC says not all of their clients have been affected but only those that have neglected to honour their obligations despite several reminders for the past one year.

ZSIC this week swung into action in Kitwe locking up business premises of alleged defaulters while several others were served with eviction notices.

But the affected persons have cried foul, accusing the new government and ZSIC management of being insensitive to the plight of small businesses which have been worst hit since the COVID-19 pandemic first broke in Zambia in March last year.

They said their biggest source of business, the mining operations in the major mining companies also hit a snag as the movement of goods and services became restricted owing to the COVID-19 travel restrictions by major world economies.

“We are not refusing that we don’t owe these people rentals. We do. But there are reasons. It’s not deliberate. Some of us have been struggling the past two years,” said one of the victims who sought anonymity. “The big guys have been a bit okay because they have multiple businesses to rely on. Now those of us who just deal with a single mining entity, the struggle has been real. It’s hand-to-mouth kind of arrangement. We have barely been surviving and we thought we would be relieved by the business-minded government.

But then their first course of action is evicting us without trying to establish why we have been struggling to pay. It’s quite unfortunate.”

Others who deal in other goods and services complained that the buying power of the general citizenry in town had withered owing to underperforming mining businesses, leaving them barely breaking-even.

“We ask them to listen to us. We know ZSIC is doing business on behalf of government and they need to profit from their rented property but government knows the business environment here. We barely survive and if they can allow us to open, we start operating and devise a payment plan, we will gladly oblige,” said another victim. “But if we remain closed, where are we going to get the same down payments they are asking for? The new dawn administration is imposing what people are calling a soft lockdown due to a new Covid variant but at the same time evicting us. How do we survive in such a shrinking business environment? They want to kill us completely. Can someone please listen to us! It’s either management wants to make HH and his government unpopular here because of their ties to the former regime or they want to cover-up and endear themselves to the new dawn to safeguard their jobs because they fear the audits coming to these public institutions that were scandalised in the previous regime.”

But ZSIC managing director Christabel Banda when contacted referred this reporter to public relations officer Nabwalya Vlahakis who in her statement denied the political accusations, saying it was purely business as espoused in the tenancy agreement between the corporation and its clients all around the country.

She said it was not just tenants, ZSIC had also felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last over one and half years arising from delayed rental payments by the tenants.

“The exercise of rental collection is part of a normal process of property management and in this case we are looking at collecting the long outstanding rental arrears. This exercise is not unusual and is provisioned for by the Lease Agreement (Clause 3.2), that the Tenants signed,” she said. “Our Tenants who are our clients are important to us. For this reason, our records have proven that we have maintained most of our tenants for a long time. Like our clients, we have felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years with tenants delaying to pay rentals. It is for this reason that we have allowed them to stay in the premises for longer than what is provided for in the leases to allow them time to mobilise resources and make good of their obligations.”

Vlahakis explained that complaints that the exercise was abrupt should not suffice as the rental collection was part of standard procedure in property management.

“…the Landlord vs tenant relationship with regards to the lease agreement is that the tenants are required to pay rent in advance for two months or the equivalent which has not been the case, and this has resulted in the breach of the agreement as per clause 17.2. We followed the process of rent demand and collection of arrears through the process of sending demand notices that was done as per routine, sending reminders, physical follow up on the demand and reminder notices sent,” explained Vlahakis. “Physical lock-ups of the premises in line with clause 3.2 of the Lease Agreement, where no commitment is received. We have also considered following up the outstanding arrears through third parties such as bailiffs and the Credit Reference Bureau. The next stage of following up on outstanding arrears is the eviction process when all the interventions listed above have failed. We have been engaging our clients for over a year, giving them timeframes that should be complied with, but to no avail. It should be noted that not all tenants are affected, apart from the ones that are defaulting on their obligations. The real estate portfolio is part of the investment portfolio that ZSIC Life made on behalf of its policy holders. The rentals collected are used to service the claim obligations as they fall due. Uncollected rentals create a mismatch and results in the company’s inability to service its obligations to the policy holders when their claims fall due. It is therefore imperative that the rentals are collected to enable the fulfilment of policyholder obligations.”