The world we live in: a world pregnant with contradictions

[By Azwell Banda]

Nothing best shows everything about the kind of world we live in today than the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For those who have eyes to see and want to understand and know our world, the coronavirus has shone a powerful light on everything. Individuals, families, communities, villages, towns, cities, countries, continents and the whole world have their most secrete truths thrust into the open, for all to see.

There is a painful truth told as a bad joke about individuals in relationships; whether married or just dating. During the hard lockdowns when we were all locked up where we live, suddenly the reasons for the marriage or cohabiting came out.

As is the bad custom, during normal days a woman can have Banda for airtime, Musonda for jokes and company, Munalula for intellectual nutrition, David for money and sexual gratification; meanwhile she is married to liar Mkandawire. It is worse for a married man – the curriculum vitae of social and sexual life is a catalogue of women performing distinct secret functions in his life; meanwhile he is married to cheating Jenny. Go, on, prove me wrong: have a look at the cell phone, if they will let you!

The pandemic, especially during the hard lockdowns, forced both the wife and husband to try and get all their needs from each other. Everywhere breakups and divorces are on the rise! The coronavirus has exposed the lies, illusions, force expectations and social trading which are the false foundations (fake love) of most relationships and marriages.

All over the world the lowest paid most looked down upon workers suddenly became extremely important. The clinic/hospital cleaner, the nurse, the clinical officer, the worker in a health products manufacturing workplace, the truck driver who transports food, medicines, toiletries, water, and so on, the domestic worker who cleans the house and washes the clothes and dishes, the retail worker at the till, the council sanitation worker who collects garbage and cleans the streets, and most of all, the agricultural and food processing worker who ensures that we have food – all these and others performing similar roles suddenly became the most important people in our lives.

We called these workers “frontline workers”. Many have died from the virus because they could not avoid coming into contact with infected people, regularly. Some of the bravest human beings belong to these souls whom we have sacrificed to the virus. These workers are poorly paid, live in overcrowded poorly serviced communities and their children go to inferior schools.

In Zambia, these workers generally cannot find work, and when they do, they are paid extremely low wages. Most of these workers are women, black and African, and immigrants. Meanwhile, the tiny one per cent billionaires of the world have reaped billions during the pandemic and have even started a space tourism club of themselves just for fun. Millions of the world workers have lost jobs, cars and houses, and watched hopelessly as their children starved.

In Zambia the PF flouted their wealth and bribed voters by literally spraying voters with Kwachas; meanwhile seven out of every 10 Zambians cannot find work. Six out of every 10 Zambians starve every day. We trade in imported cheap goods from which we make no real profit as we import unemployment into Zambia.

The pandemic has exposed hitherto undreamed-of scientific advancements and progress, supper modern technologies, instant digital communication, historic advancement in mass production as we have seen in the production of face masks, treatments for COVID-19, vaccines and related health technologies and products.

Under 6.7 per cent of Africans eligible for vaccinations against the pandemic have been vaccinated. Meanwhile, more than 80 per cent of British citizens above 12 years have been vaccinated! In the US and Western Europe, they are giving “booster vaccines” after 5/6 months after one gets the first full dose. They are now offering doses to 12-year-olds, and pregnant women.

As I write this, both the US and Western Europe have closed their borders to southern Africa because of Omicron, the latest variant of the virus, even as there is no proof that the virus in fact did not first mutate in the US and Western Europe, and then was later transported to Africa; most probably by a White man, as happened with Tuberculosis to what today has become known as the Western Cape.

China demonstrated that it is possible to build hospitals, clinics, laboratories and entire decent infrastructure for health personnel in a matter of days. All this proves that if the world wanted to, no one would go to bed hungry, be poorly clothed, have no decent home, and fail to access high quality modern health services.

At the peak of infections in the US, we saw the supper rich billionaires begin their space tourism. This was at a time when more than half of humanity was struggling to find food to eat.

There is an explosion of knowledge, science and technology, and therefore the capacity to protect the earth and enable everyone to have a loving, decent, free, happy and full life. Why is this not happening? We refuse to see the world as it is. We love ignorance and lies.

Zambia is an extremely rich country with a very young population. We have no excuse to be poor. Why do we allow ourselves to live miserable short lives permanently in extreme stress, violence, death and sorrow? Collectively, we participate in electing among ourselves thieves, frauds, liars and imposters who supervise us on behalf of our enslavers. We can, and we must, stop this sadomasochist behaviour.

Our material poverty is also a poverty of true knowledge about the forces that have shaped the world, and control it today, and keep us backward and poor, so that they can continue to be advanced and rich. We must arm ourselves with this history, if we want to be free.

The author is a founding central committee member of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party headquartered in South Africa; he also serves as the strategy, research and policy advisor to the national leadership of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), and is writing books on Labour, Politics and ‘youth life and politics’ in Southern Africa. You are most welcome to send your comments and opinions to: banda.azwell@gmail.com.