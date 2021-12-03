There’s more to be done, says HH

YESTERDAY marked 100 days of the UPND government in office under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

After a landslide victory in the August 12th elections, the UPND took over the reigns from the PF who had been at the helm for 10 years, from 2011.

President Hichilema posted on his Facebook page asking people to rate him as he commemorated his hundredth day in office.

“Today marks 100 days since we took public office. We know that there’s more to be done. Please rate our performance on a scale of 1 to 10. What have we done well and where can we improve? We are taking note of your submissions,” he posted with a Bally signature.

90 per cent of comments were condemning the slow pace of execution of duties.

Ganizani Phiri responded: “Please try to expedite on corruption cases because the longer they take the more cost to treasury. 4/10. Hopefully to see more aggressive approach next year.”

Another Facebooker named Kalito Abu posted saying: “You are too methodical sir. Invoke a little bit of some haphazard methods so, and speed up. Then arrest those who are still claiming to be running the country. That’s an insult.”

Katumba Anthony also commented suggesting that: “The performance is okay just iron out the cries for the people especially the majority I know you can’t please everyone but try to make life easier for a common Zambian” while Wizzy Mweemba added saying ‘the damage was huge, but we know you are equal to the task. 7/10 for now.’

Friday Joseph Kangende Kaisi refrained from rating but said, “Am not going to rate you sir for I know a lot needs to be fix than the eye can see, now my advice is take what people say seriously and sorround yourself with people who are willingly to rebuke you sir when you’re wrong if all you get is praise from your peke then just know that you’re alone.’

Christopher Chanda rated Hichilema below par saying “2/10 I’m personally not impressed with the pace and at which we are going as a country and i fear for my children” and another comment from Chilengo Saint Mwange read: “2/10 ( I think the speeches are enough for now….) save them for later Sir …maybe let’s see some action now …….but we are still hopeful for a better Zambia. You are a great leader.”