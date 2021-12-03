Vedanta commits $5bn towards reducing carbon emissions

VEDANTA Limited has pledged US $5 billion over the next 10 years towards reducing carbon emissions as the company seeks to lead in the natural resources sector.

As the mining conglomerate seeks to be the environmental, social and governance (ESG) leader in natural resources, it has committed to “reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner”.

“As a diversified natural resources company, Vedanta is committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, relying on the principles of environmental stewardship, social equity and impact, and good corporate governance. With this new identity, we want to further our commitment towards ESG in everything we do,” said director Priya Agarwal in a statement released in India on Monday.

Vedanta has also rebranded its mission to suit the new commitment.

The new mission statement reads, ‘Transforming for Good’ in line with ESG goals.

The statement is backed by three pillars: transforming communities, transforming the planet, and transforming the workplace.

Vedanta said it has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations.

In Zambia, Vedanta owns Konkola Copper Mines Plc, currently in court over its liquidation.

According to Vedanta, the new mission statement is significant as it focuses on the company adopting best practices and policies across the ESG space for the greater good.

“Transforming communities: Aim 1. responsible business decisions based around community welfare; Aim 2. empowering over 2.5 million families with enhanced skillsets; Aim 3. uplifting over 100 million women and children through education, nutrition, healthcare and welfare,” read the statement. “Transforming the planet:

Aim 4. reduction in carbon emission intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, and net-carbon neutrality by 2050; Aim 5. innovations for greener business model; Aim 6. achieving net water positivity by 2030. Transforming the workplace: Aim 7. prioritising safety and health of all employees; Aim 8. promote gender parity, diversity, and inclusivity; Aim 9. adhere to global business standards of corporate governance. Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities.”

The company said it is guided by the philosophy of ‘zero harm, zero waste, zero discharge’.