Achieving gender equality through place names – Part 4



Some good practices in place naming

“Gabon Disaster Victims Stadium”, a previously proposed name for the now National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka district is probably still fresh in the memory of many Zambians. This public debate over the naming of the newly constructed ultramodern stadium in 2011 stirred unprecedented discussion of naming public places in Zambia. Then minister of sport Chishimba Kambwili adamantly argued for the former name while the public, whose views eventually prevailed, suggested and preferred the latter.

This article focuses on some good practices in place naming around the world which can be applicable to Zambia in achieving gender and cultural balance.

There are currently no standard professional guidelines in the process of assigning names to public places in Zambia and apparent lack of specificity as to who the name givers of public places should be. This status quo is in spite of the rapid growth of Zambian, especially Lusaka, communities in need of new names for the subsequently created public places.

In addition to my study of several name acts and policies of a number of countries in Asia, Europe the United States of America and South Africa, I had the privilege of working in the Name Planning section at the Institute of the Estonian Language in Tallinn, Estonia. This gave me first-hand experience in the systematic regulation of policy and practice of personal and place naming at state level.

Some common guidelines among many name professionals are as follows:

I. No naming of places after living persons.

II. Community participation/consultation in assigning place names.

III. Cultural/linguistic relevance of names being allocated to the local communities.

Others are:

IV. Fairness in terms of perceived value of a public feature being named after a person. For instance, it would be considered unfair for an insignificant, obscure property or street to be named after an individual who has distinguished herself nationally or internationally.

V. Promotion of cultural unity through place names: recognising and giving equal chance to all ethnicities in a community. This should ensure that no cultural grouping is undermined in the process.

VI. Promotion of topics of global importance through names: topics such as religious tolerance, gender equality, environmental sustainability.

i) Climate change: some cities systematically allocate names of varieties of tree species, birds, butterflies, for example, to an entire neighbourhood, in their solidarity with climate change. Some Estonian cities are good examples in this.

ii) Religious tolerance: observing religious sensitivity in allocating names. This can be achieved through allowing participants from various religious groups in suggesting place names.

I hereby add:

VII. Gender balance in the committee/board charged with assigning place names and attainment of gender balance in the places named after people.

Consideration should be given to the names of heroines whose profiles have been highlighted in the Museum of Women’s History Zambia. This organisation has listed profiles of eminent Zambian women from the seventeenth century to the present.

The place name policy is to be made in consultation with related stakeholders including geographers, historians, language and cultural experts, government officials and other community representatives on the need to form/or strengthen a place name board for Zambia. In addition to a national policy on place naming, individual cities can tailor make their own place name policies, without much distinction from the national guidelines.

The author is a cultural consultant and lecturer in Cultural Studies at the University of Zambia. Email: chandapenda@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 979 443150.