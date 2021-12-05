Change of government: health reforms inevitable – Part II

[By Brian Kabika]

Introduction

In today’s article, I will continue from where I left last week in Part I, examining provisions of the Zambia National Public Health Institute Act No.19 of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “the ZNPHI Act”).

The ZNPHI Act transformed the Zambia National Public Health Institute (Institute) from a department under the Ministry of Health (MoH) into a statutory or corporate body.

Duplication of functions and work in the MoH

The health sector for several years has had its share of challenges, mostly man-made. One of such challenges has been the lack of a clear vision of what is supposed to be achieved in the sector. There seems to be no clear and coherent vision and plan of the heath sector we envision. Another demonstration of the lack of a vision and plan by policymakers was the creation of the Institute as a statutory body. Had policymakers invested time and resources in research, several things that have gone wrong in the health sector could have been avoided.

The Institute

Section 4 of the ZNPHI Act sets out the functions of the Institute. I will not reproduce the section since I did that last week. The functions are all related to public health, coordination, collaboration, organisation of meetings or workshops, research and information management.

In addition to the functions of the Institute provided in Section 4 of the ZNPHI Act, the Act also provides for the establishment of a Centre (Public Health Emergency Operations Centre). Section 13 of the ZNPHI Act enacts:

“The functions of the Centre are to—

(a) direct and support an incident or event with public health implications through the establishment of a scalable system of oversight, organisation and coordination, utilising an emergency incidence response strategy;

(b) provide technical guidance to response operation teams and coordinate the response;

(c) collect and analyse data, and plan future action based on the likely cause of an event and resources available;

(d) provide logistical and service support to active responses including financial and administrative management;

(e) demobilise and evaluate a public health emergency operation following an active response;

(f) leverage resources for emergency response;

(g) be a platform for coordinating multi-sectoral stakeholders for the purpose of responding to a public health emergency;

(h) design standard operating procedures for key preparedness actions;

(i) develop a detailed communication strategy on public health emergency response;

(j) identify and address critical transnational public health matters; and

(k) respond in a timely manner to requests for operational and technical support from agencies, institutions, public or private bodies and any person in the event of an occurrence of an incident with public health implications.

The Centre referred to above is managed by the Institute. The author of this article has taken time to examine each paragraph of section 4 of the ZNPHI Act. It has been concluded that the Centre’s functions are a duplication of what section 4 provides for (functions of the Institute). The author of of this article is of the view that it was not necessary to come up with the Centre because its purpose and functions are the main stay of the Institute. What is highlighted in the Centre’s function is also reflected in the functions of the Institute.

From the drafting point of view of section 13, it appears that the intention of establishing the Centre was meant to model the operations of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) established under the Disaster Management Act, No. 13 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “the DMMU Act.”

Section 2 of the ZNPHI Act defines public health emergency as:

“an occurrence or imminent threat of an illness or health condition, caused by bio-terrorism, epidemic or pandemic disease, or a novel and highly fatal infectious chemical or biological toxin agent.”

On the other hand, section 2 of the DMMU Act defines emergency as:

“an event, actual or imminent, which endangers or threatens to endanger life, property or the environment and which requires a significant and co-ordinated response.”

Further, paragraph (2) of section 5 of the DMMU Act enacts are follows:

“(a) act as the central planning, co-ordination and monitoring institution for prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and post disaster recovery taking into account all potential disaster risks;

(b) advise the Technical Committee on the progress and constraints in disaster management and on other matters relating to the management of disaster relief operations;

(c) warn the public of an imminent disaster and predict its effects;

(d) maintain a data collection and dissemination system, and national strategic reserves of essential commodities and equipment for immediate disaster relief;

(e) formulate disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and rehabilitation strategies and action plans to meet all foreseeable requirements in consultation with government, non-governmental organisations and donor

agencies;

(f) prepare and update the disaster management plans and the supporting disaster management manual;

(g) prepare an over-arching national disaster contingency plan and co-ordinate cross-sectoral plans;

(h) establish an early warning system covering all sectors and hazard sources and maintain close links with the different institutions that provide early warning services;

(i) develop and sustain viable, effective structures and capacities at the national level, provincial level and within the districts;

(j) take all necessary measures in order to prevent, alleviate, contain and minimise the effects of disasters;

(k) conduct public and media briefings on disaster-related programmes, progress and constraints;

(1) act as an advisory and consultative body on issues concerning disasters and disaster management;

(m) make post-disaster reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery plans;

(n) promote the recruitment, training and participation of volunteers in disaster management;

(o) establish and manage an Emergency Operations Centre, which shall be the nerve centre to monitor emergencies and feed into the normal operations of the Unit;

(p)act as a central clearing house for the reporting of disasters and dissemination of output from the Technical Committee during a disaster;

(q) conduct assessments, before, during and after disasters;

(r) work with authorities in other countries that are responsible for disaster management to exchange information and have access to international expertise and assistance in respect of disaster management; and

(s) carry out and coordinate all research relevant to its functions for the purpose of advising the Council and the Technical Committee on measures necessary for disaster prevention and preparedness.

If the intention of establishing the Centre was to respond to public health emergency, my view is that the DMMU could have easily taken up this task because its operations are multisectoral in nature where MoH is also a stakeholder.

It is not yearly that Zambia experiences public health emergencies like in the recent past when we have had Coronavirus (hereinafter called “COVID-19). What the country needs to work on is to strengthen the already existing systems to respond to any pandemic.

Creating new statutory bodies like the Institute is not a solution to addressing emerging public health threats. The work that the Institute does, can be done by a department within the MoH, instead of bloating government expenditure through the creation of the Institute.

The DMMU is established as a department under an Act of Parliament. It would be prudent to do the same with the Institute, unlike making it a statutory body. Subsection (1) of Section 4 of the DMMU Act enacts:

“There is hereby established the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit which shall be responsible for the implementation of the provisions of this Act.”

Even if DMMU does not come in the picture, I wish to submit that we have adequate legal framework that is aimed at effectively reducing risks and addressing the consequences of occurrences of any public health emergency threat.

Under the current COVID-19 pandemic, the country is using the Public Health Act, Chapter 295 of the Laws of Zambia (Statutory Instruments No. 21, 22 and 62) to combat the pandemic. We are not using the ZNPHI Act. This shows that the ZNPHI Act and the Institute are somehow irrelevant. They may be done away with.

Conclusion

In next week’s article, we shall continue to look at the reforms that the health sector requires.

For any comments, please email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com.