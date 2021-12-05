Choosing between servicing debt and serving people

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says no country should be forced to choose between servicing its debt or serving its people.
“[COVID-19] Vaccine inequality and lack of solidarity is entrenching many other inequalities and injustices between countries and regions, between rich and poor, and between the global North and the global South. The world economy is projected to grow by 5.9 per cent this year. But the pace of recovery is extremely uneven. This is not surprising, when developed economies are able to invest 28 per cent of their GDP (gross domestic product) in recovery, but middle-income countries can only invest 6.5 per cent and the least developed countries only 1.8 per cent of a far smaller amount. The consequences are terrible. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund projects that cumulative economic growth per capita over the next five years will be 75 per cent less than the rest of the world. Africa should be growing much faster than the rest of the world – it’s not the case because of the inequalities I’ve described,” notes Guterres. “This dangerous divergence threatens to widen as growth rates are expected to decrease in 2022. Rising inflation could also have a negative impact on the cost of borrowing and servicing debt, especially for developing countries. Beyond universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, we must provide developing countries with the liquidity they need so that they can invest in a sustainable recovery, restart their economies and restore their vibrant societies.
Many developing countries, especially least developed countries, have already defaulted on their debt, or are on the brink of default. I welcome the IMF approval in August of a $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights [SDRs] to boost liquidity temporarily. However, most of these SDRs are going to the richest countries, which is an injustice in itself. And so I repeat my call for developed countries to massively reallocate their unused SDRs to the developing countries that need them most. I also welcome steps by the International Monetary Fund, the G20 and others to alleviate the debt burden, including through the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and Common Framework for Debt Treatment. But they do not go far enough. We must have effective debt relief for all developing countries in need, including vulnerable middle-income countries and small island developing States that require it. I call on the Group to support universal access to the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust under the International Monetary Fund, so that all developing countries that need help can access it through the SDRs. No country should be forced to choose between servicing its debt or serving its people. In the longer term, we must go beyond stopgap solutions. We need a global financial system that actually works for all countries – that helps them build resilience and invest in their people.”
It is true that most developing countries, including those in the middle income bracket are barely surviving. And the Coronavirus pandemic has compounded the situation. For a country like ours the economy was already on its knees before COVID-19 hit us. Zambia was already choking under the weight of debt recklessly procured by the Patriotic Front. And we became the first defaulter in the Covid era.
But there’s need to address the debt situation for most countries globally. While our countries must own up – pay back the debt – we seriously need to consider the impact of debt servicing on these highly indebted economies. How will these nations develop when debt mops all available resources? How can it be possible for these countries to achieve the ambitious 2030 Sustainable Development Goals when yoked to debt servicing? Is it possible for these countries to enjoy peace and security when citizens continue sliding into deep squalor, poverty, destitution and disease? What kind of world are we creating when debt is enslaving two-thirds of the global community?
Bill Clinton once said, “Simply put, unsustainable debt is helping too many poor countries and poor people in poverty.”
While Jose Manuel Barroso warned that, “Growth based on debt is unsustainable, artificial.”
