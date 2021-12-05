NAQEZ warns of overcrowding in classes with free education

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) on the Copperbelt has appealed to the government to prioritise the expansion of classroom spaces and construction of houses for teachers, especially in rural areas.

Copperbelt NAQEZ coordinator Fredrick Chibuye said with the coming of free education next year, NAQEZ in the province predicts increased overcrowding in classes.

“A lot of poor children who dropped out of school are likely to get back into classes. This will require the Ministry of Local Government, the councils and constituency development committees to make sure that significant money from the CDF is set aside for classroom construction next year and thereafter,” he said. “If there will be no increase in classes in most schools on the Copperbelt, we fear that the overcrowding in classes will greatly compromise the quality of education in the region.”

Chibuye said to motivate teachers on the Copperbelt, especially those serving in Lufwanyama, Masaiti and Mpongwe districts, NAQEZ hopes that the CDF would partly be used to build houses for teachers.

He said it was sad that most teachers “in these areas stay in very embarrassing houses”.

“Finally but very important, we want to appeal to the Ministry of Education to seriously intervene in the acute shortages of desks in most schools on the Copperbelt. With expected increase in numbers of learners in classes, the matter of desks will reach crisis levels if the ministry will downplay this issue,” said Chibuye.