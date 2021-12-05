Participation of persons with disabilities in public affairs are dim – Chisha

BORN Short Living Tall has appealed to the new dawn government to enact legislation that will compel both the public and private sector to allocate five to 10 per cent employment opportunities to qualified differently-abled persons.

Executive director Ntalasha Chisha said December 3 every year has been set as the day for the commemoration of people living with disabilities.

Chisha said today people with disabilities still have no access in society on an equal basis with others, as they continue fighting for rights to be included in the school system, free movements as well as participation in social life.

He said existing infrastructure in Zambia was not disability friendly and no sign had been given to ensure the status quo changes.

“… and therefore, lack of deliberate interventions and measures which should enable the participation of persons with disabilities in the governance system of the nation as well as public affairs are dim,” he said. “With respect to very few articles on the rights of people living with disabilities that have been implemented the gap is huge. Therefore, December 3rd should serve as an opportunity for relevant stakeholders to reflect on how they are implementing and promoting the rights of persons with disabilities. As we commemorate this year’s celebrations under the theme ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’, the day comes as a reminder of the existing leadership and empowerment gaps that has affected differently-abled persons, being the hardest hit during this COVID-19 crisis.”

He urged President Hakainde Hichilema to inspire new hope and write a new chapter to the differently abled persons in the nation by creating an empowerment fund for persons with disabilities, among others.

Chisha said doing so would be a good foundation for the differently abled to venture into business, get empowered and participate affectively in all spheres of the economy.

“Further, we are also making an earnest appeal to his new dawn government to enact legislation that will compel both the public and private sector to allocate five – 10 per cent employment opportunities to qualified differently abled persons. For instance, jobs like call centre operators, cashiers at toll gates, editors, counsellors should be a preserve for marginalised persons with disabilities,” Chisha said.

He said there was need to end the discriminatory barriers that affect “this group of people”.

Chisha noted that the sustainable development goal agenda objective was “not to leave no one behind” including the differently-abled knowing that disability is not inability.

“Differently abled persons should also arise and take up their space and lead, knowing that issues that affect them can be best represented by people who are affected,” said Chisha.