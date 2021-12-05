Those refusing Covid vaccines slowing down devpt – Banda

THOSE refusing to vaccinate against COVID-19 are slowing down development, says public health specialist Abwino Banda.

During a plenary session at the Livingstone District Epidemic Preparedness Committee (DEPC), Banda who is Livingstone District Health director said if Zambia reaches the required vaccination level the economic sector would open up.

“Those who are refusing to vaccinate against COVID-19 are slowing down development. If we are to vaccinate up to 50 per cent all economic sectors will open up. Government’s position is to balance health and economics…it shouldn’t be a problem to follow the five golden rules. The local leadership is doing everything to balance health and economics so that we loosen things up so as not to suffocate,” Banda said.

Livingstone district clinical care officer Derrick Kalimbwe said of the one case of COVID-19 that was detected in Livingstone’s Dambwa North residential area tests are going on to ascertain if it was Omicron.

The meeting also heard that two South African truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were repatriated back.

And in a speech read on her behalf by Banda, Livingstone district commissioner Eunice Nawa said COVID-19 has greatly affected the flow of visitors to Livingstone.

“We are happy to note that the district has not reported any COVID-19 cases from September. However, some cases have now started being reported in the district beginning of December 2021. It is also important to note that from January to date the district has not recorded ay disease outbreak,” she said. “You will agree with me that if we do not institute measures to curb the pandemic and any other diseases of public health concern, the flow of tourists will be affected, thus reducing on the much needed revenue that the country needs to undertake developmental activities and build our economy. Therefore, any hurdle, hindrance or challenge to this mandate given to us by the people of Zambia must be urgently addressed.”

Nawa said the prevention and control of diseases and other public health concerns require concerted efforts coupled with a multisectoral approach.

“This means that all sectors have to pay their role in the fight. It should not be left to the Ministry of Health alone but all must get involved,” said Nawa. “Most importantly is the aspect of community participation, involvement and engagement. Our efforts in disease prevention will be futile if we do not engage effectively with the community.”