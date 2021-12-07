Sexual violence putting adolescents at high risk of HIV infection – Mtonga

THE Zambia Centre for Communication Programmes says 6.7 per cent of female teenagers, experience sexual violence.

And the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) says children with disabilities go through a lot of physical violence.

ZCCP executive director Johans Mtonga said it was sad that 20 per cent of female youths aged between 15 and 19 years, experience physical violence.

He said 6.7 per cent of the same age experience sexual violence.

Mtonga said it is for this that ZCCP has adapted the “coaching boys into men” training programme following increasing violence among girls by boys of the same age.

He said the programme that targets nine to 14-year-old boys under the USAID Stop Gender-Based Project also seeks to increase knowledge on primary HIV prevention, respect for girls, women and boys and generally begin to inculcate the spirit of gender equality at a young age.

“HIV prevalence in Zambia now stands at 11.1 per cent and the infection rate among young people aged 15-24 years is at 3.8 per cent. It is higher among young women which is at 5.6 per cent compared to the young men which is at 1.8 per cent,” Mtonga said.

He said both physical and sexual violence put adolescents at a high risk of HIV infection.

And ZAPD director Nicholas Goma bemoaned increasing levels of violence against children, especially those living with disabilities.

He said the fight against GBV and violence against children should begin with teachings to children by parents and guardians in their respective homes.

“This is the time to introduce a new chapter in the way we deal with GBV and violence against children. Let’s begin to teach new ways of living to our boy children that they do not to beat or verbally abuse someone to show that they are a man,” he said.

Goma said this during the ceremony for “coaching boys into men” at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

He said the initiative of training boys into responsible, loving, caring and tolerant men should be escalated to other districts as well.

Goma said rural areas should be prioritised because that was where the scourge is high because of traditional beliefs that to be a real man, one has to be violent and vulgar.

“There is no better way of doing it like this. These should now become the lights of the world to showcase that which they have learnt to show how best to leave with our women and children,” he said.

Goma said the agency is also concerned with the many challenges persons with disabilities have continued to face in the quest to better their wellbeing.