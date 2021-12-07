There’s fresh air in Zambia Police – Rev Chinyakasa

charlesTHE Baptist Union of Zambia says there is a breath of fresh air in the country.

Baptist Union of Zambia president Rodwell Chinyakasa said the Church has a huge influence on the people.

He said this when he met Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo at Fiwela Bible College in Masaiti.

“If the government fails, then it is the failure of the Zambian people. So our desire is to see this government succeeds. We are so glad that the President has freed the police. There is a new breath in the Zambia Police because these people were not working freely. Now they are free and can work professionally which is good for the nation,” Reverend Chinyakasa said. “We are there to work with the new government no matter what the circumstances. We are a Church of influence on the Copperbelt province.”

He said the Church had its roots on the Copperbelt especially the rural parts.

“Our roots are here on the Copperbelt and it has serious influence on the rural parts of the Copperbelt and the entire province at large,” said Rev Chinyakasa.

And Matambo said it is a known fact that the country was divided before, during and partly after the August 12 general elections.

“We were a divided country, whichever place you go to, teachers were divided, the Church was divided, the men and women in uniform were divided. Simply the country was upside down,” said Matambo. “Now that elections are over, President Hakainde Hichilema is on a mission to reunite the country, which he has done so far. We need to bury the past now that elections are over.”