Bitterness in PF, failure to forgive

Kennedy Kamba says there is a lot of hatred in the Patriotic Front.
“And there is so much hatred in the party. If president Michael Chilufya Sata had so much hatred, we would have not formed government in 2011. Willie Nsanda beat up president Michael Chilufya Sata at Radio Ichengelo in Kitwe but he was made to be the campaign manager for Michael Chilufya Sata. Today, the leadership of the PF is not forgiving and forgetting,” notes Kamba. “Mwenya Matafwali and my vice-chairman are for Kambwili; it does not mean [Christopher] Shakafuswa, the MP for Mandevu, Chilando [Chitangala], the Mayor for Lusaka are supporting Kambwili. That is not the stance. They have got their democratic right to support whoever they want. And if my provincial secretary Mwenya Matafwali is seen on a picture with Chishimba Kambwili, it doesn’t mean he has got my blessings and I am equally supporting Chishimba Kambwili, no. It’s his democratic right…And now there is this thing that the leadership of the party will come from the members of parliament. Where is it coming from? Let them come up with a good reason for dissolving the Lusaka Province. Not that the province insulted president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, awe (no). If one individual has uttered derogatory statements against president Lungu, discipline that person, not the entire 24 [member] leadership.”
What Kennedy is raising is very interesting.
Albert Einstein once said, “A ship is always safe at the shore, but that is not what it is built for.”
The PF’s fortunes started to dwindle upon the death of Michael. The decision to replace Michael with Edgar shunted the PF, the boat ran aground – stuck at the shore! That the party remained in government until 2021 is some stroke of luck! Today, the PF is a shell of its former self. And it seems the party members are not seeing the urgency – necessity – of regrouping and strategising for the way forward.
But unless the PF – especially those pretending to be party leaders – swallow their bitterness and move on, the former ruling party will continue digging their own political grave. We are saying pretending to be leaders because the PF has no legally or legitimately constituted central committee. Edgar handpicked the central committee instead of going for an elective national conference. All what Edgar assembled ahead of the August 12 presidential and general elections backfired terribly. It means his ways and means, the impositions – high-handedness – were rejected and cannot be sustained.
This is why it is very strange that Nickson Chilangwa can today dissolve an elected provincial leadership when himself is not an elected official! The PF won’t survive if they continue going about their business using the very defective manual that led them lose the August polls. What the party needs right now is unity of purpose and entrenching democratic values which they have shied away from for years. Bad deeds haunt!
Hatred, bitterness, failing to forgive and forget are pretty attributes to self-destruction. And so far PF is heading down the path of self-annihilation. For those who still have hope in the PF, they urgently need to come to the rescue of the green boat! Hope alone won’t help the cause. You work for it.
As Barack Obama put it, “Hope is not blind optimism. It’s not ignoring the enormity of the task ahead or the roadblocks that stand in our path. It’s not sitting on the sidelines or shirking from a fight. Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it, and to work for it, and to fight for it. Hope is the belief that destiny will not be written for us, but by us, by the men and women who are not content to settle for the world as it is, who have the courage to remake the world as it should be.”
Unless the PF leadership realises this, the boat is on the titanic trajectory and there’s no coming back once you hit the iceberg!
