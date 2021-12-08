Consistent Christian living

[By Pastor Willam Kumuyi]

One of the negative end-time prophecies of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is that the love of many Christians shall wax cold. Its fulfilment, being presently witnessed in the Christendom, spells grave consequences.

It is obvious now that many who were once zealous and committed to the Lord are losing their first love and enthusiasm with which they served God. This is because the god of this world has enticed them with materialism, injected them with spiritual sleep and sown tares of discord, misfortune and sickness into their lives.

Manipulated by the enemy, these Christians lose their conviction as their fellowship with God and His people become irregular. They have consequently become unstable and unpredictable in character, and unfaithful to God and His Church. Outright backsliding has become rampant. With this development, Christ, the ever-living One, charges fervent believers and the Church to wake up to their responsibility of reviving despondent, weak, lukewarm and inconsistent believers (Revelation 3:2,3).

Saved from sin or restored from backsliding, the believer needs to maintain a consistent righteous life to qualify for heaven. In light of this, the believer has to be careful to “walk with God” and “walk before God” in righteousness. These phrases suggest that the believer consciously walks side by side with, lives and does everything under the watchful, never-blinking eyes of God (Psalm 139:1-12). As sane human beings do not want to expose their nakedness before the camera, so also the believer would not want to do evil while the omniscient and omnipresent God watches. These attributes of God, together with the fact that He is the final Judge who knows every detail of our lives, should instill holy fear and enable us live consistent Christian lives.

Besides this, maintaining a consistent Christian life requires courage and faith. The heroes of faith grouped with Enoch and Abraham in Hebrews chapter 11 and regarded as “strangers and pilgrims on earth”, all had their problems, difficulties, temptations, trials and challenges. Rather than give in, they exercised faith in God and were victorious. The challenges we face as believers will not last; we will continue to overcome if we lean on the Lord.

Believers who maintain consistent lifestyle of purity will be peculiar treasures unto the Lord and experience increased divine presence. The pure in heart shall see God and shall receive divine interventions and answers to prayers. They shall see the move of God in their lives and ministry on earth and live with Him in heaven.

Consistent Christian living demands that believers wholeheartedly follow the Lord, constantly examine their lives and conduct to make sure they are Scripture- based, and sincerely renew their vow to walk with and serve the Lord. They must be ready to deny self, carry their cross and forego even legitimate things that inhibit entire consecration to the Lord and holy pilgrimage to heaven. Joshua, Daniel, Ruth, Paul, etc. were consistent and faithful in their walk with God and were blessed and used for His glory; so also were Enoch and Abraham in our text. Enoch in particular was translated to glory without seeing death, giving hope of eternal bliss in heaven to believers who live consistent holy lives.

The Scripture however, affirms that those who do not maintain a consistent holy lifestyle will be denied entry to heaven (Matthew 7:21-23). But believers who are steadfast and faithful in God’s service will be blessed on earth and rewarded in heaven by the Lord.

The author is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Send comment to: jkamelu@gmail.com.