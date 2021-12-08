Educated leaders have stolen, mismanaged Zambia – Maiko

THE value of education lies in the actions of those that have acquired it, says Maiko Zulu.

He says unfortunately countries like Zambia are wallowing in debt and the effects of bad leadership because of the educated.

In a statement, Zulu, a governance activist, noted that in Zambia the law that states that one cannot aspire for public office unless they have acquired a full Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

“We fully agree that education is key to world development and over the years, we have rendered educational support to the less privileged whenever we have had resources available,” he said. “The value of education lies in the actions of those that have acquired it and unfortunately counties like Zambia are wallowing in poverty, debt and effects of bad leadership not because of the uneducated but because of the educated.”

Zulu noted that “it is the educated thieves that have brought this rich country to its knees

through the well calculated theft of public resources”.

He said it was the educated leaders that have mismanaged the country and stolen from the poor using the English and Mathematics they acquired from school.

“Kenneth Kaunda and most of his comrades had no grade 12 certificates but they still stand out as the most honest and patriotic team of leaders to date because they used their knowledge to unite and develop the country for the benefit of all citizens and of the continent,” Zulu said. “Today, we have professors, doctors, PHD holders and all sorts of academics masquerading as leaders and using their education to oppress and steal from the people.”

He called for the realisation that leadership is a calling and not something that necessarily needs degrees and certificates.

“So while you go to school and get those grades, remember that they mean nothing if you are going to use them to plunder national resources,” said Zulu.