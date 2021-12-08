Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: the task to govern

In a fully functional democracy, the responsibility to govern is not only the task of those who are elected to public office. But rather, it is the right and privilege of every citizen to participate in the civic duties, processes, and systems of how we choose to rule ourselves. It is true that one of the fundamental principles of any democratic society such as ours is that we have a selective process through which we elect leaders to guide and direct us in matters of national interest. It is, therefore, important that such leaders understand the seriousness of the task bestowed upon them by the ordinary citizens. This task to govern is not easy at all and comes along with the sacred responsibility to exercise power. There are a few things that those who hold public office should remember about power. Number 1, power is never static; it is either accumulating or slowly eroding away in the public sphere. Thus, power is never permanent. Hence, to those in power, they will do well to always remember to act and not to be acted upon so that their influence continues to accumulate rather than diminish. Also, it is prudent to remember that power is like a liquid or like water, and it flows like a current. In fact, politics is the means by which one can harness that flow in a preferred direction. Therefore, the workings of those who govern, especially those with the instruments of power, usually produce policies out of politics, which in turn have far reaching consequences on the masses.

The best way to lead and govern a nation, be it in times of peace or in times of war, is through persuasion and not coercion. This is why it is crucial to have the right kind of individuals in positions of power and influence at any given time and in any democratic dispensation to administer the affairs of a nation. When you have the right men and women at the helm of a democratic society, who use persuasion as a means to engage with the ordinary people, at best you can be assured of having a system of governance that would be seeking to consult extensively with all relevant stakeholders in any decision-making process, whether it be consulting with the opposition political parties, church organisations, teachers, policemen and women, peasant farmers, traditional leaders etc. On the other hand, the opposite is true that; whenever we have a governance system with individuals who think that they have a monopoly of wisdom in governing just because they were elected, they begin to create a ruling elite amongst themselves which is so detached from reality, and makes these elected officials think that they owe it to themselves for the positions they occupy. To some extent they think they are better than those who in the first place elected them to public office. This kind of thinking is retrogressive but very much common among some so-called leaders of our time. Actually, this is the kind of leadership style which was very much prevalent under the Patriotic Front (PF) government. However, in contrast to the PF experience of governing the country for 10 solid years, our research and observations show that this new dawn administration is off to a good start. In fact, it has become apparent to me and perhaps many other well-meaning Zambians that this newly elected President of our Republic (Hakainde Hichilema) is a man who seems to be very consultative and listens from a lot of different sources for advice. This is encouraging and in fact, it is the right approach to effectively take on the task to govern a nation.

Sometimes what looks like an easy task to undertake in terms of governing a nation can quickly become complicated. The unfortunate events of what is happening in Ethiopia is a good case study. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, who started out as a champion of democracy and peace, has quickly learnt that the task to govern is not as easy as it may have seemed when he took over office. The respectable man, who is a recipient of the Noble Peace Prize is currently so dipped into a full-scale civil war which now threatens the very existence of the federal and unitary state of his country. In the recent past, many people have wonder as to what has gone wrong because barely two years ago, the same Prime Minister received the world’s most prestigious peace award, with congratulatory messages coming from all over the world for such an achievement. Nevertheless, it’s been disappointing to watch what has become of Ethiopia recently, regardless of which narrative one supports concerning this conflict. We should never forget that in the case of Ethiopia or any country at war, military intervention or civil wars do not solve conflicts. It is political dialogue and diplomacy that settle conflicts and end civil wars, and this is the only solution to minister Ahmed’s predicament. To those who are honestly seeking to bring about an end to this conflict, they should encourage both the government of Ethiopia and the rebel forces of Tigray to come to the negotiating table sooner rather than later. It is only through persuasion, which comes about through dialogue that Ethiopia will attain peace and reconciliation. The rhetoric of war from either side is unfortunate and unacceptable, especially from a man who is the Noble Peace prize Laurente.

There are some basic recommendations for those who find themselves in positions of influence and have to govern. The first lesson of leadership is self-awareness, and no one can lead or govern without this critical component of knowing themselves. A leader who knows him or herself usually has a clear picture or vision of where they want to take others, whom they are responsible for. Secondly, do not govern with emotions. Stick to the facts and purse the truth vigorously in every undertaking. Any form of lies or misleading information are not sustainable in the long run. Also, it is okay to make mistakes and learn from them. But you cannot make catastrophic mistakes, for example, any mistake that led to the loss of life or anything of that nature ceases to be a mistake, but rather any such thing should be taken seriously and must have severe consequences. Anyone who is entrusted with the responsibility to govern should never harbour people of questionable character. Always remember that corruption goes before the fall of any regime, and this has proven to be true with the previous regimes that have ruled Zambia in the past. Therefore, it is important for those entrusted with the role of governing us to seriously deal with anyone found engaging or having engaged in corrupt activities. Another recommendation for those who are chosen to govern is that; you need to set the tone from the top. Make sure that you stir the country in the direction that is clear and decisive. And this tone to be set for the country can be done within the first few days of assuming power. This is something the prime minister of Ethiopia attempted to do during his early days in power, by forming alliances with smaller parties and ethnic groups. Unfortunately, it looks like somehow and somewhere along the way Prime Minister Abiy lost it and the centre cannot hold anymore. Lastly, as we have established beyond a reasonable doubt that the task to govern is surely not an easy one. We still have to acknowledge that in the final analysis, this daunting task is possible and can only be achieved under one condition, and that condition is that if you are chosen to govern and you mean well for the people, then you will succeed if and only if you govern for the common good. This is the only prerequisite for success in governing and exercising power accordingly.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com/SM