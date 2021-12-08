Our investment in grassroots football paying off – Kamanga

FAZ PRESIDENT Andrew Kamanga says results that both the Under 17 boys and girls are currently recording at the Region 5 games are a manifestation of the amount of work that has gone in building women’s and men’s football from the grassroots.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said the team’s good run at the 2021 COSAFA games is not surprising.

The Zambia Under 17 boys and girls in Maseru, Lesotho have both qualified to the next stage of their respective competitions.

The under-17 girls have already sailed to the final where they await the winner between Botswana and Namibia. With COVID-19 having presented hurdles to the tournament organisers, the girls’ tournament group stage was formatted to a round robin basis.

The Copper Princesses thrashed Botswana 3-1 before beating Namibia 2-0.

“What people are witnessing is a result of a consistent grassroots program that the association is fast spreading to all the 10 provinces. The result on the pitch is a manifestation of the amount of work that has gone in building women football from the grassroots,” he said.

“With the Women Super League in full swing, there are going to be more opportunities for girls to play competitive football in our country. We urge the team not to relax and finish off the job in the final and lift the trophy. With strong U-17 and U-20 sides it could only point to better days ahead.”

The under-17 boys have qualified to the semifinal where they will play Malawi today.

Kamanga added: “For the Under-17 lads, this has been a project that has been grown from U-15 and even tasted action at the Vlatko Markovic Eight Nation Tournament in Croatia. The Croatia games were held in September 2020 where Zambia emerged fourth despite not playing all their games due to COVID-19. The boys qualified to the cancelled Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco that was supposed to be played in March 2021. It is a team that has always been looking for an outlet to express its talent. Their run at the 2021 Cosafa games is not surprising.”

Kamanga also welcomed government’s decentralization programme, saying it would help identify and grow football talent in the country.

“With decentralisation taking effect, it will be easier to capture all the promising talents in our country. It will not be long before we launch another group of promising talents like Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu, Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda, Kings Kangwa, among others that are blazing the trail on the global stage,” said Kamanga.