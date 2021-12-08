Overview of the Republican Constitution, Part 1

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]
The 2016 amended Constitution has twenty (20) parts, with a total of 275 Articles.
Part I
SUPREMACY OF CONSTITUTION
Supremacy of Constitution, Article 1;
Defence of Constitution, Article 2;
Continuous effect of Constitution, Article 3;
Republic of Zambia, Article 4;
Sovereign authority, Article 5;
National symbols, Article 6; and
Laws of Zambia, Article 7.
Part II
NATIONAL VALUES, PRINCIPLES AND ECONOMIC POLICIES
National values and principles, Article 8;
Application of national values and principles, Article 9; and
Basis of economic policies, Article 10.
Part III
PROTECTION OF THE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS OF THE INDIVIDUAL
Fundamental rights and freedoms, Article 11;
Protection of right to life, Article 12;
Protection of right to personal liberty, Article 13;
Protection from slavery and forced labour, Article 14;
Protection from inhuman treatment, Article 15;
Protection from deprivation of property, Article 16;
Protection for privacy of home and other property, Article 17;
Provisions to secure protection of law, Article 18.
Protection of freedom of conscience, Article 19;
Protection of freedom of expression, Article 20; and
Protection of freedom of assembly and association, Art. 21;
Protection of freedom of movement, Article 22;
Protection from discrimination on the ground of race, etc., Article 23;
Protection of young persons from exploitation, Article 24;
Derogation from fundamental rights and detention, Article 25.
Provisions relating to restriction and detention, Article 26;
Reference of certain matters to Special Tribunal, Article 27;
Enforcement of protective provisions, Article 28;
Declaration of war, Article 29;
Declaration of public emergency, Article 30;
Declaration relating to threatened emergency, Article 31; and
Interpretation and Savings, Article 32;
Part IV
CITIZENSHIP
Existing citizenship, Article 33
Categories of citizenship, Article 34
Citizenship by birth, Article 35
Citizenship by descent, Article 36
Citizenship by registration, Article 37;
Citizenship by adoption, Article 38
Dual citizenship, Article 39
Renunciation and deprivation of citizenship, Article 40
Citizenship Board of Zambia, Article 41
Entitlements of citizen, Article 42
Responsibilities of citizen, Article 43; and
Reference to citizenship of parent, Article 44
Part V
REPRESENTATION OF THE PEOPLE
Principles of electoral systems and process, Article 45
Franchise, Article 46
Electoral systems, Article 47
Electoral process, Article 48;
System for administering elections, Article 49
Access to media, Article 50
Independent candidates, Article 51
Nominations, Article 52
Unopposed candidates, Article 53
Electoral code of conduct, Article 54;
Losing candidate not eligible for certain appointments, Article 55
Election date for general elections, Article 56
By-elections, Article 57
Constituencies, wards and delimitation, Article 58
Matters to take into account when delimiting constituencies and wards, Article 59; and Political Parties, Article 60.
If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.