Overview of the Republican Constitution, Part 1

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]

The 2016 amended Constitution has twenty (20) parts, with a total of 275 Articles.

Part I

SUPREMACY OF CONSTITUTION

Supremacy of Constitution, Article 1;

Defence of Constitution, Article 2;

Continuous effect of Constitution, Article 3;

Republic of Zambia, Article 4;

Sovereign authority, Article 5;

National symbols, Article 6; and

Laws of Zambia, Article 7.

Part II

NATIONAL VALUES, PRINCIPLES AND ECONOMIC POLICIES

National values and principles, Article 8;

Application of national values and principles, Article 9; and

Basis of economic policies, Article 10.

Part III

PROTECTION OF THE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS OF THE INDIVIDUAL

Fundamental rights and freedoms, Article 11;

Protection of right to life, Article 12;

Protection of right to personal liberty, Article 13;

Protection from slavery and forced labour, Article 14;

Protection from inhuman treatment, Article 15;

Protection from deprivation of property, Article 16;

Protection for privacy of home and other property, Article 17;

Provisions to secure protection of law, Article 18.

Protection of freedom of conscience, Article 19;

Protection of freedom of expression, Article 20; and

Protection of freedom of assembly and association, Art. 21;

Protection of freedom of movement, Article 22;

Protection from discrimination on the ground of race, etc., Article 23;

Protection of young persons from exploitation, Article 24;

Derogation from fundamental rights and detention, Article 25.

Provisions relating to restriction and detention, Article 26;

Reference of certain matters to Special Tribunal, Article 27;

Enforcement of protective provisions, Article 28;

Declaration of war, Article 29;

Declaration of public emergency, Article 30;

Declaration relating to threatened emergency, Article 31; and

Interpretation and Savings, Article 32;

Part IV

CITIZENSHIP

Existing citizenship, Article 33

Categories of citizenship, Article 34

Citizenship by birth, Article 35

Citizenship by descent, Article 36

Citizenship by registration, Article 37;

Citizenship by adoption, Article 38

Dual citizenship, Article 39

Renunciation and deprivation of citizenship, Article 40

Citizenship Board of Zambia, Article 41

Entitlements of citizen, Article 42

Responsibilities of citizen, Article 43; and

Reference to citizenship of parent, Article 44

Part V

REPRESENTATION OF THE PEOPLE

Principles of electoral systems and process, Article 45

Franchise, Article 46

Electoral systems, Article 47

Electoral process, Article 48;

System for administering elections, Article 49

Access to media, Article 50

Independent candidates, Article 51

Nominations, Article 52

Unopposed candidates, Article 53

Electoral code of conduct, Article 54;

Losing candidate not eligible for certain appointments, Article 55

Election date for general elections, Article 56

By-elections, Article 57

Constituencies, wards and delimitation, Article 58

Matters to take into account when delimiting constituencies and wards, Article 59; and Political Parties, Article 60.

