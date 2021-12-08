Risk of reversing progress in fighting GBV, inequalities high – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the risk of reversing decades of progress in the fight against gender-based violence and inequalities is high.

And Dr M’membe has highlighted the key role played by journalists and other media professionals in Zambia, in both raising awareness on COVID-19, as well as in narrating the ‘new normal’.

During the Socialist Party Women’s League event on the 16 days of gender activism at the party secretariat on Saturday, Dr M’membe said traditionally people convene at this time of the year to amplify the voices of survivors of violence who are claiming their rights and fighting for justice.

“Yet, this year is like no other. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have intensified,” he said.

Dr M’membe said violence against girls and women was one of the most widespread, persistent human rights violations in the country today.

He said whether it was intimate partner violence, sexual violence, harassment, or child marriage, GBV prevents victims from reaching their full potential.

“It is our collective duty to combat those who perpetrate this criminality and provide support to the victims. The physical and psychological effects of GBV are devastating. I have heard some say: ‘Who loves you, beats you.’ I recall hearing some say: ‘That’s just the way it is.’ Today there’s growing awareness that violence against women is neither inevitable nor acceptable. By standing up against violence against women, we will come closer to justice, equity and peace,” Dr M’membe said. “We also know that different groups of women and girls have been impacted differently by the pandemic. Socio-economic pressures have exacerbated the situation of the most vulnerable women in Zambia, including those living with disabilities. As we relied more on virtual means of communication, we also witnessed new threats posed by online harassment and cyberbullying.”

He said the risk of reversing decades of progress in the fight against gender-based violence and inequalities was high.

“Comrades, if we aim to be successful in building back a better, stronger, resilient and equal society, it is a time for bold prioritisation and acceleration of joint efforts in response to gender-based violence in the context of COVID-19. Clearly, violence against women and girls takes many forms and is widespread throughout our country,” Dr M’membe said. “It includes rape, domestic violence, harassment at work and abuse in school. It is predominantly inflicted by men. I urge all of you here and all our leaders – political, religious, traditional and otherwise – to harness the energy, ideas and leadership of young people to help us to end this pandemic of violence.”

He concluded by highlighting the key role played by journalists and media professionals in Zambia, in both raising awareness on COVID-19 as well as in narrating the ‘new normal’.

“We continue to count on your support to raising awareness on domestic violence during this critical time. Ending gender-based violence is our shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play,” said Dr M’membe.