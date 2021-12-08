Socialist Party Women’s League coordinator Barbra Chekuda Maramwidze says there is something missing in the struggle against gender based violence.
“In this struggle, we are missing something. As the Women’s League, we are of the view that we as a people need to learn more about compassion for one another. We truly need to put into action love thy neighbour as you love yourself. We are of the view that a system that oppresses cannot spread compassion and love. For every woman, girl child, boy child that is abused every second, minute, hour, many suffer, many lives are broken, many lives are changed. The pain is too much, too much to describe,” says Maramwidze. “Gender based violence is a huge cancer as it not only destroys the family fabric, but a society. The big issue that has been raised is that the victims withdraw GBV cases…You will agree with me that the issue of withdrawal of cases is not a new story. We have heard this so many times. The question for us then is how can we end this oppression? What should we be doing differently? What kind of action should we be taking that helps to address the plight of women? I think there are no easy answers to these questions. However, action now is needed. In a country with very few [female] lawmakers in parliament, the plight of women remains a worrying point. Who will speak for us, for the women? In a country whose majority are poor and illiterate societies of women, more effort is needed to promote the female folk. Let us stand up and speak out in the face of injustice. I want to submit, comrades, that as a people and country, we are not speaking out enough, we are not angry enough and not acting enough. [We are] captured by values of individualism, each woman for herself, each man for himself, and God for us all.”
The Dalai Lama teaches us the importance of concern for others – “When we do not know someone or do not feel connected to any individual or group, we tend to overlook their needs. Yet the development of human society requires that people help each other.”
According to the NEPAD, “While gender-based violence (GBV) is not a problem unique to Africa, there is little doubt that the extent of the problem persists more severely on the continent than elsewhere in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that, in 2013, 35 per cent of women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. In contrast, 45.6 per cent of women 15 years and older in Africa have experienced the same. This high incidence of GBV in Africa can be correlated to low levels of education, exposure to violence elsewhere, patriarchal systems, attitudes accepting of violence and gender inequality, and low access to information. In societies where justice is seldom achieved, knowledge of women’s rights is limited, and exposure to violence is consistent – the task of reducing GBV remains of paramount importance. Furthermore, such violence has multi-faceted implications: every instance of GBV is one which renews the cycle of normalised violence against women, increasing the number of girls and boys who are raised to believe that such attitudes and actions are the norm. The physical effects of such violence are obvious; however, the psychological effect on women are frequently less well-considered. In particular, the lack of support from authorities and the community, as well as the simple psychological trauma from such instances place strain on the very women who must bear the emotional burden of supporting and nurturing their families.”
That we, as a society – nation – are not angry enough and not acting enough to eradicate GBV is a serious indictment. If we claim to be Zambian, Christians and loving, then we must begin to feel deeply and terribly affected with the ever increasing GBV cases in our community. The injustices against our women must make us tremble. As Ernesto Che Guevara put it, “If you tremble with indignation at every injustice then you are a comrade of mine.”
We can attempt to condemn women for withdrawing GBV cases or for keeping quiet but where does this act alone place humanity? Where is fairness and justice in all this? And why should we seem to be concerned – raise the issues of GBV – only during the 16 days of activism? Let’s make the plight of our women, that girl child and that boy child, an everyday priority. Happiness and safety of every soul on earth must be ensured and a premium placed on such without an excuse and respite.
About avoiding injury to others, the Dalai Lama teaches that, “Destruction or injury to life is strictly forbidden. Harming or destroying any being from the highest to the lowest, from a human to the tiniest insect, must at all costs be avoided. …[Let’s] take responsibility for those in need. It is the nature of human beings to yearn for freedom, equality and dignity. If we accept that others have a right to peace and happiness equal to our own, do we not have a responsibility to help those in need? No one can afford to assume that someone else will solve our problems. Every individual has a responsibility to help guide our human family in the right direction. Good wishes are not sufficient.”
Indeed, we are not angry enough but we must be. There must be no lull in our activism against gender based violence. This must be a highly sustained campaign whose intervention should bear results in the short term by way of remarkable reduction in cases and near-eradication in the medium to long term. We are called to this fight. Let’s make this our society, world, a better place for all!
