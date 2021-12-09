CHILUFYA RUES U-17 COSAFA LOSS

ZAMBIA Under-17 national men’s team coach George Chilufya has alleged that Angola fielded an over-aged team when the two sides met in the final of the COSAFA Region 5 championship in Maseru yesterday.

The junior Chipolopolo failed at the final hurdle, losing 2-1 to eventual champions Angola in a final played just 24 hours after the semi-finals.

Zambia’s captain Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda who scored five goals shared the top scorer’s award with Malawi’s Masambiro Kalua.

Banda who was in bullish form at the games was also voted player of the tournament.

Speaking in his post-match comments, Chilufya questioned the use of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) that is used to determine the true age of U-17 players participating in international tournaments.

He praised his young players for taking on a well-organised side in the manner they did despite losing the final.

The former Nkana FC defender described the team’s performance at the games as very good for the future of the country’s football.

“It’s been a very good journey for the sake of development for our football. I don’t know, I may be wrong, I may be right; the boys fought, the boys gave everything, and credit goes to them,” said Chilufya. “But I don’t know if MRI just works for Lesotho, for Zambia, for Namibia and some other countries and not the other team. I think credit goes to my boys; they really played against a very organised guys but I am not sure because I believe in what my eyes tell me. So, credit goes to the boys. I think we are looking to the future; we have a team that can compete at another level apart from the U-17.”

The Zambia U-17 girls team emerged champions at the same games.