Give youths skills, revise retirement age – Mukuka

POLITICAL researcher Cephas Mukuka says youths need free education and skills, coupled with decent jobs of their choice.

He is also urging revising the retirement age so as to accommodate youths in good time.

Dr Mukuka, in a statement, said first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda dealt with the youths so well.

“In the first place he gave them free education like any other citizen at that time right into higher learning institutions. Youths got trained in various fields and equally got employed and positively participated in national development as responsible citizens,” he noted. “The Kaunda regime had proper youth policies which kept the young ones busy and away from illicit activities unlike what we are seeing today. Upon completion of secondary school education, the youths were taken to the Zambia National Service camps in readiness of participating in national development.”

Dr Mukuka said the measure helped a lot in removing laziness and fear from the young ones as they got drilled in military training.

He said Dr Kaunda went further to make sure that townships had playing fields for football and netball.

“All in all, sport was highly promoted to the extent of producing highly talented boxers like Lottie Mwale, Chisanda Mutti, Charm Chiteule, John Sichula among several other sportsmen and women. Those who graduated from the ZNS and higher learning institutions were free to apply for jobs,” Dr Mukuka said. “The fallen leader encouraged the young ones to take keen interest in learning farming skills through the agricultural learning institutions which were created across the nation stressing that copper was a wasting asset.”

He said today the youths are vulnerable as there seems to be no proper direction on how to handle them.

“When Kaunda left office we saw how most play parks, football and netball pitches were dubiously sold and turned into residential plots. This has negatively affected the nation in terms of sports and has as well thrown the youths into the cold,” Dr Mukuka noted.

He said Dr Kaunda put 55 as normal retirement age to accommodate as many youths as possible in work places but today there was 60 as normal retirement age and 65 as extended retirement age.

Dr Mukuka said this had blocked the young ones from accessing jobs due to time factors.

“When we talk of political hooliganism, pornography, drugs, drunkenness, thefts and the likes, all are being advanced by the young ones as most of them have nothing meaningful to do at the moment. They spend time on phones, internet, and social media trying to look for satisfaction,” he said. “Do we really have to give our young ones money and then call it youth empowerment? The answer is a big no. All we need is to give the youths free education and skills, coupled with decent jobs of their choice and then revise our retirement age so as to accommodate them in good time. These are some of the long term benefits unlike handouts which don’t last long.”