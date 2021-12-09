IMF, World Bank not messiahs – Maiko

IF you thought IMF and World Bank are the messiahs who will save us from economic woes, think again, says Maiko Zulu.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the musician

and governance activist warned that IMF is not the solution to economic slavery.

He said there would never be an external solution to internal problems.

“IMF is not a donor organisation and it is not in their interest for countries to be financially independent. The thinking that just because a loan has an IMF or World Bank tag as opposed to a Chinese tag then it’s progressive should be eliminated from the minds of Africans,” Zulu said.

“A loan is a loan no matter where it comes from and any loan has an element of slavery no matter how little. Nobody buys you free lunch whether they are Americans or Asians and that is why it’s important for African countries to look inward as opposed to outward for economic solutions.”

She said even the “so-called grants come with conditions so it’s a question of deciding between the frying pan and the fire”.

“Meanwhile, it’s the London Metal Exchange that decides the price for Zambia’s copper,” said Zulu.

On Saturday, President Hichilema says debt restructuring efforts have begun to bear fruit.

President Hichilema said this follows the signed International Monetary Fund staff level agreement and measures taken by his administration.

“We are glad to announce that our debt restructuring efforts are beginning to bear fruit. We have signed an IMF staff level agreement following the measures we have taken within 100 days of being in office towards fiscal consolidation, economic stabilisation and resumption of growth. The staff level agreement will see IMF make available $1.4 billion over a period of three years to the government of Zambia, once board approval is obtained. The total IMF support this far is $2.7 billion,” President Hichilema stated on Saturday. “This means that Zambia will now qualify to join the common framework on debt treatment which will enable the country transparently renegotiate its debt. This will also improve our credit ratings, meaning that we can access cheaper and deeper financing which we can use to refinance the “Kaloba” obtained previously and make the necessary economic and social interventions we promised to our citizens.”

He stated that this would also be able to attract more foreign capital which “will not only create jobs but also positively affect our exchange rate”.

“We promised to address debt as priority number one, and we are fulfilling that promise,” stated President Hichilema.