Malanji applies for bail

[By Enock Kademaunga]

FORMER foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji has applied for bail in the Lusaka High Court after failing to meet police bond conditions following his arrest for failure to comply with the law while in office.

On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) jointly charged and arrested Malanji and former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba for failure to comply with the law whilst they served in public office.

DEC head public relations Mathias Kamanga said in the first count, Malanji 56, of Plot No. 179 Acacia Road in Roma Park, Lusaka has been jointly charged and arrested with Yamba 62, of Plot No. 5, Ibex Hill, Lusaka for willful failure to comply with the law.

“Particulars of the offence are that Mr Joseph Malanji in his capacity as foreign affairs minister at the time, jointly and whilst acting together with Mr Fredson Kango Yamba in his capacity as secretary to the treasury, and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 30th August 2021, directly or indirectly did influence the transfer of K154,201,197.00 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the law on Supplementary Expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016,” he said.

Kamanga said in the second count, Malanji had been charged and arrested for possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“Particulars of the offence are that Mr Malanji, jointly and whilst acting together with Gibson Power Systems Limited and other persons unknown, did possess a Helicopter Bell 430 valued at about US $1,400,000.00,” Kamanga said.

In the third, fourth and fifth counts, Kamanga said Malanji had been charged and arrested for possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Particulars of the offence were that Malanji jointly and whilst acting with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between December 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 possessed three properties namely property No 269 sub A291 of Lot 28473 where he paid US $16,733.33 cash, property No. 270 Sub A292 of Lot 28473 where he paid US $14,311.04 cash and property No. 033 Sub A411 of Lot 28473 where he paid US $18,955.33 cash, all of Lusaka.

Kamanga said Yamba had been released on police bond while Malanji was detained as he was yet to meet police bond conditions.

And in an affidavit in support of summons for bail, Malanji said he was currently detained at Ridgeway police post.

He said on December 7, 2021, he appeared before the DEC officers where he was charged and arrested in count one with the offence of willful failure to comply with the law, and in the second count possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Malanji said he was jointly arrested and charged, in the first count, with Yamba.

Malanji said Yamba was released on bond immediately after he (Manji) was jointly arrested with him on favourable conditions.

“I presented 3 sureties to secure my release on police bond, which sureties were vetted and accepted. The police bond was prepared and awaiting execution,” he submitted.

He said a Mr Mukelabai Mukelabai of the DEC refused to grant or execute the police bond, demanding registration documents for the two helicopters owned by Gibson Air Charter Ltd and a subsisting contract for hire of the same aircraft.

“Asked when the matter would be presented before court, Mr Mukelabai responded that it was dependent on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) granting consent of prosecution,” Malanji submitted.

He said it remained uncertain as to when his matter would be presented before the subordinate court for trial.

Malanji said further requirements to meet his bail conditions were not only unreasonable but violated his right as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“My understanding as advised by my advocate, was that upon my being charged and arrested, the investigations were deemed to have concluded,” said Malanji.