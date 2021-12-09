M’membe warns about fuel, electricity hike consequences

THE value of essential commodities like food and medicines are adversely affected by a rise in fuel prices, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

“You were promised a K4.02 reduction in fuel prices by the UPND. Instead, you are going to get is an increase! What does this mean? Abija Makani (bad news)!” he said. “As a consumer, you may already understand the microeconomic implications of higher fuel prices and electricity tariffs. When fuel prices and electricity tariffs increase, a larger share of households’ budgets is likely to be spent on them, which leaves less to spend on other goods and services.”

Dr M’membe said the same goes for businesses whose goods must be shipped from place to place or that use fuel as a major input.

He said higher fuel prices and electricity tariffs tend to make production more expensive for businesses, just as they make it more expensive for households to do the things they normally do.

“When fuel prices and electricity tariffs rise, they can be a drag on the economy—impacting everything from consumer spending to the price of bus fares. Fuel is an important input for transportation, which directly impacts households as they drive, but also businesses that rely on logistics and transportation chains,” Dr M’membe noted. “If discretionary spending is hampered by higher fuel and electricity costs, it can have knock-on effects throughout the broader economy.”

He said an increase in fuel prices affects not only those who have their own vehicle but also those who don’t own one.

He said rising fuel prices impact citizens’ lives because steep fuel prices lead to higher inflation.

“It affects prices of other essential goods. The value of essential commodities like food, medicines etc are adversely affected by a rise in fuel prices,” said Dr M’membe.