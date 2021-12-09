Mutti is in order, argues Tonga

NELLY Mutti in order, says Third Liberation Movement president Enock Tonga.

Commenting on the ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly Mutti’s to stop PF members of parliament whose election was nullified by the High Court from taking part in the business of the House despite their appeals to the Constitutional Court, Tonga argued that the Speaker was in order to kick out Bowman Lusambo and others.

On Tuesday, Mutti ruled that Lusambo, the Kabushi member of parliament was out of order to remain in the House after the nullification of his election by the High Court.

She further said in view of her ruling, all members of parliament whose election results were nullified by a decision of the High Court, whether or not such a decision has been appealed against, shall forthwith not take part in any parliamentary business.

Joining Lusambo are Joe Malanji (Kwacha Constituency), Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte), Kalalwe Mukosa (Chinsali) Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central), Lukas Simumba (Nakonde), Allan Banda (Chimwemwe), Taulo Chewe (Lubansenshi) and Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North).

“…Yes we know so well that Lusambo and others whose seats were nullified by the High Court, but only to be shown an exit door of shame by Nelly Mutti, the Speaker of the National Assembly who was shivering when giving her ruling like a malaria++ sick person, may not be depending on the sitting allowances or any other dues they receive from Parliament, little they may be, but Zambia does,” Tonga said.

He wondered, in an event that the appeal to the Constitutional Court was unsuccessful, how Zambia would recover all the emoluments earned from the date of the nullification of the ‘seats’ by the High Court to the point of the decision of the appeal by the Constitutional Court.

“In kicking out Lusambo and others whose honour is on the hard rock, Mutti was in order,” said Tonga.

Mutti’s decision has however drawn sharp criticism from a section of lawyers.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa said Mutti’s decision cannot be backed by the Constitution.

He said whatever the decision the Speaker reached was clearly at variance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Sangwa said the way the Constitution is structured is such that the decision of the High Court is not final.

He said based on article 72 of the Constitution, a parliamentary seat can only be vacant based on the pronouncements by the Constitutional Court.

“The decision of the High Court in a petition is still open to challenge before the Constitutional Court on appeal. Now according to article 72, which again the Speaker did not make reference to, and again, it shows that…you don’t read the Constitution in isolation. You have to consider some other provisions of the Constitution so that you harmonise them and not just confine yourself only to the provisions you are interested in,” Sangwa said. “You look at the other provisions of the Constitution and see how you can harmonise them. In terms of article 72 of the Constitution, a parliamentary seat can only be vacant based on the pronouncements by the Constitutional Court and not on the pronouncements of the High Court.”

Sangwa added that by law it is expected that once there is an appeal, the decision of the High Court is stayed.

And Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative executive director MacDonald Chipenzi said Mutti was on firm ground on her ruling.

He said section 108 of the electoral process Act No 35 of 2016 categorically states that at the conclusion of the trial of an election petition, “the High Court or tribunal shall determine whether or not the respondent, or any other, and which, person was duly elected, or whether the election to which the election petition relate was void”.

Chipenzi argued that it is not the Constitutional Court that creates a vacancy in an election petition but the High Court or tribunal in respect of MPs and councillors.

“Further the Act is clear on section 108 (4) that ‘where the High Court or tribunal determines that the respondent was not duly elected, and that no other person was duly elected, at the election concerned, the vacancy in the membership of the National Assembly or a council in respect of which that election was held shall be deemed to continue until duly filled’. In avoidance of doubt, Order XI Rule 7 of the Rules of the Constitutional Court guides that ‘an appeal shall not operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgment appealed against unless the High Court or the Court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the Court may direct”,” said Chipenzi. “So where can the Speaker be faulted with this mouthful of provisions in the law…I submit.”