PEOPLE NEED REST FROM PF…their last years disgusted many – M’membe

BRIAN Mundubile is politically astute but he shouldn’t play down the scale of the Patriotic Front’s defeat, says Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe.

In a statement, Dr M’membe said the former ruling party, which experienced a landslide defeat the general elections in August became associated increasingly with the most disagreeable practices, messages and thoughts.

Dr M’membe’s statement came in the wake of Mundubile’s appearance on Prime TV’s ‘Oxygen of Democracy’ programme on Monday.

“Some reflection…Last evening I enjoyed listening to Mr Brian Mundubile, the leader of opposition PF in Parliament, on Prime TV’s Oxygen Democracy programme. I don’t know the man. We have never met. I liked his clarity and calmness. He is certainly politically astute. But he shouldn’t play down the scale of their defeat and their problem,” he said. “First, their party became associated increasingly with the most disagreeable practices, messages and thoughts. Indeed, as Mr Mundubile put it, some of that linkage might have been unjustified, but since it is what some people thought, what some people still think; it must be appreciated as a deeply felt distaste, rather than momentary irritation. It cannot be simply dismissed as a mere false perception. PF was linked to harshness: thought to be cruel and uncaring. PF was thought to favour greed. PF was thought to be arrogant and out of touch. Some of it may have been no more than mannerisms that grated on the public. Some of it was insensitivity.”

Dr M’membe said corruption disgraced the PF in the eyes of the public.

He said their perception was of corruption and unfitness for public service.

“Such distasteful perceptions can endure and do them damage for a long time. The last years of the PF government profoundly disappointed their supporters, and disgusted many others. People need a rest from PF, and they need time to reflect and listen. They certainly need to do a lot about themselves – take a fresh look in the new circumstances,” said Dr M’membe.