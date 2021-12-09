Police arrest Petauke man for killing grandson, removing testicles

POLICE in Petauke have detained a 64-year-old man of Lusangazi district who confessed to killing his three-year-old grandson and removing the victim’s testicles and other body parts for rituals.

Acting Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza said Adamson Sakala of Kalamba village in chief Sandwe’s area was detained in connection with the murder of Isaac Banda.

Simwanza said the deceased went missing on November 21, 2021 between 11:00 hours and 17:00 hours and his body was only discovered on November 26, 2021 around 11:00 hours.

He said the body was in a decomposed state and had since been buried.

Simwanza said Sakala was detained to assist police with investigations.

But in a video that has gone viral, Sakala confessed that he strangled his grandson to death before removing his testicles.

“I took the boy to some place, then I squeezed his neck. After he died, I removed both his testicles and both eyes. I also removed the skin from the boy’s head. Someone from Kasamanda area in chieftainess Msoro’s chiefdom cheated me that if I kill the young boy and remove those parts I will become rich,” Sakala explained.

Sakala said he used a razor blade to remove the boy’s testicles and other body parts.

He said in terms of education, he only went up to grade seven.

Sakala said everything happened from Msoro area.