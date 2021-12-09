There’s no harm in disabled person becoming president – Hamuhuma

ENLIGHT Abilities co-founder Miyoba Hamuhuma says a lot should be done to ensure youths with disabilities are incorporated in governance.

He also stresses that there is no harm in a person with disabilities becoming a president so long as they have capabilities.

And UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says President Hakainde Hichilema believes in real empowerment for the people.

Speaking when Liswaniso paid a courtesy on him on Monday, Hamuhuma said there is need to embrace people with disabilities so that they can also benefit from empowerment programmes.

“We are happy that you decided to pay a courtesy call on us. Remember youths with disabilities also need to participate in governance issues. But we feel that a lot could be done,” he said. “How do we embrace them so that they could also be able to benefit? We know that you mean well for the people of Zambia, but our plea is that ensure people with disabilities are also taken on board. And let them also take part in governance issues.”

Hamuhuma said he would love to see persons with disabilities becoming councillors, MPs, or even president.

“There is no harm in a person with disabilities becoming a President so long as they have capabilities. I know even by the time you will be forming cooperatives we could work together. We can help you identify these youths and also even mentor them,” he said.

Hamuhuma said literacy levels among people with disabilities are very low.

“So, we can help mentor them so that they can come up with good projects. So, people with disabilities need an opportunity or platform,” said Hamuhuma.

And Liswaniso said he decided to visit Hamuhuma to see what the organisation was doing to reach out to the people with disabilities.

He commended Enlight Abilities for monitoring the August elections and for encouraging people with disabilities to participate in governance.

“I want to appeal to the young people living with disabilities, we need them. Our President Mr Hichilema is a man who believes in human rights for all. I can tell you that we have not left anyone behind,” Liswaniso said.

He said recently, President Hichilema honoured Elijah Ngwale which was a sign of inclusiveness.

“As youths, we are going to continue engaging and I am happy that you have talked about the cooperatives, but the problem with our country now is that, most people were destroyed by the PF government that for a person to live then they have to beg,” said Liswaniso. “But under the new government, our President believes in real empowerment to our people.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Province youth UPND chairperson Lyson Nyirenda urged people living with disabilities to form cooperatives or join existing ones so that they benefit from various programmes.