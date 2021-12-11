Is intangible cultural heritage witchcraft? – Part 2

[By Chanda Penda]

Exploring the field of heritage

Last week we explored the satirical genesis of the witchcraft smear on the Bachelor of Arts in Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) programme offered by the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Up to this time, I receive questions from almost everyone who learns for the first time that I teach ICH. For instance, as I met one of my former lecturers in a hallway on campus, he said to me, with a sneer, concerning my teaching in this programme: “So, you’re the people?”

In addition, our students usually receive such questions from their fellow students in other programmes and from the general public. I have thus learnt from such experiences that though this discussion seems to be over, ICH still remains grossly misunderstood by the general public, including the intelligentsia. The public perception of any undertaking, especially one meant for the public, is extremely important. As a result, it is important that we begin with the basics by briefly exploring the field of heritage and defining ICH.

What is heritage?

Simply put, heritage includes the assets and liabilities passed on from at least one generation to another. Firstly, the umbrella term of cultural heritage extends to both tangible and intangible aspects. The tangible aspects being further subdivided into immovable monuments, movable objects and other material relics from past generations, including biological attributes (such as one’s genes) and human remains. Then, the intangible is divided into oral traditions, performing arts, festive events, traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.

For the sake of clarity, David Lowenthal makes a hypothetical and simplified relationship between history and heritage, in which he regards the former a process and the latter an event. In this analogy, though contested by other scholars, history is like a film and heritage a snapshot.

Heritage can be at personal, family, community, national or global level.

Furthermore, it is paramount that we understand the background to the development of heritage studies in order to appreciate the present discussion. The field of heritage studies is relatively new as an academic discipline, having taken root in the 1980s onward. However, antiquarian interest especially in tangible heritage can loosely be traced to efforts toward restoration of monuments inherited from antiquity in Europe especially during the renaissance/enlightenment period.

Moreover, the rootedness of heritage studies in academia was preceded by several UNESCO conventions. Let us briefly look at conventions, UNESCO’s legal instruments governing the protection of heritage at institutional level. According to the UN, “an international convention or treaty is an agreement between different countries that is legally binding to the contracting States.” Below is a list of the major intergovernmental conventions in the field of heritage:

1954 Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

2001 Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage.

2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

2005 Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

These conventions, together with their respective detailed operational guidelines, are freely accessible for all online.

As we can see from the names of the conventions above, it is not prudent for a nation like Zambia to ratify all conventions as some of them focus on areas which are not applicable to the southern African country. For instance, the 1954 Armed Conflict Convention as Zambia has been a considerably peaceful country since independence.

On the other hand, paying attention to the 1972 World Heritage Convention, we noted a report in the news last week about suspension of efforts by government toward listing of the Barotseland plains as the second World Heritage site in Zambia. So far, only the Victoria Falls, shared with Zimbabwe, is on the UNESCO World Heritage list with respect to Zambia. Meanwhile, about 13 countries have more than 20 World Heritage sites within their borders, with Germany, China and Italy having more than 50 each. Other countries have UNESCO World Heritage cities; I was privileged to study the subject of heritage while living in two such cities.

Although Zambia has only one World Heritage site so far, the National Heritage Conservation Commission, according to a report in 2001 by the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), recorded about 3,000 heritage sites in Zambia. Yet, a website belonging to the Zambia Tourism Agency records over 4,000 heritage sites.

However, as seen from the definition, heritage is a very broad subject covering monuments such as waterfalls, canyons, built heritage; environmental heritage, natural heritage and natural landscapes such as game management areas, national parks, wildlife itself; cultural landscapes and so on. In Zambia, we can safely say that minerals are also our heritage. The subject also encompasses galleries, libraries, archives, and museums – known collectively by their first letters as GLAM institutions. Interestingly, I had classmates with an engineering background who studied architectural heritage. The list is endless, making the field as diverse as life itself.

Our bone of contention – what is ICH?

According to the 2003 UNESCO Safeguarding Convention listed above, ICH refers to “the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills – as well as the instruments, objects, artefacts and cultural spaces associated therewith – that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage.” Another term used to refer to ICH is “Living Heritage”. This is because this form of heritage is continually in a state transformation in light of the many changes in society.

Ultimately, contentious issues such as language, religion (including witchcraft), and practices which infringe on human rights (e.g. female genital mutilation) do not qualify to be categorised as ICH. This is in keeping with the ultimate aim of the UNO – promoting world peace and security and the upholding of human rights.

These provisions were arrived at through a long process of deliberations lasting about a decade held in many parts of the world by experts through interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches. Next week’s article will explore this process and get into the 2003 Safeguarding Convention itself.

The author is a cultural consultant and lecturer in Cultural Studies at the University of Zambia. Email: chandapenda@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 979 443150.