Mutti’s reasoning makes a lot of sense, says Samboh

I TAKE the view that the Speaker was right to rule that PF members of parliament whose elections were nullified cannot continue sitting in the House, says Reverend Reuben Samboh.

The High Court in various jurisdictions cross the country nullified the election of nine PF members of parliament.

The nine appealed to the Constitutional Court and immediately continued sitting in the National Assembly.

But in a point of order on November 23, Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Alex Katakwe wondered why Bowman Lusambo was sitting in parliament when his election as Kabushi PF member of parliament had been nullified by the High Court.

And in her ruling on December 7, 2021, Speaker Mutti said Lusambo and eight others were certainly not in order.

“…Hon Members, the ramification of the Constitutional provisions cited is that once the High Court has heard and determined a petition, the privilege given to a member to continue to hold his or her seat ceases. Holding the seat means to continue to enjoy the privileges of being a Member of Parliament which include attending the sittings of the House and receiving emoluments in that regard,” ruled Speaker Mutti. “The application of the law as espoused above ensures that a member does not draw benefits of being a member after a court of competent jurisdiction has nullified his or her seat. For a member to do so would inevitably amount to unjust enrichment. By the same token, in the event that the Constitutional Court, on appeal, reverses the decision of the High Court to nullify his or her seat, a member will be entitled to be paid emoluments he or she would have earned during the period he or she was waiting for the appeal to be considered. This is a more practical application of the law rather than following up a member of parliament for emoluments he or she would have earned from the time of the decision of the High Court to the time of the decision of the appeal by the Constitutional Court, in the event that the appeal is unsuccessful…In view of the foregoing, it is my considered view that Mr B C Lusambo, MP is out of order to remain in the House after the nullification of his election by the High Court.

Further, Hon members, in view of my ruling, all members of parliament whose election was nullified by a decision of the High Court, whether or not such decision has been appealed against, shall forthwith not take part in any parliamentary business. Only those who will be successful in their appeals in the Constitutional Court will be allowed back in the House and take part in parliamentary business.”

Adding his voice on the Speaker’s decision, Rev Samboh who is MMD vice-president said Mutti’s reasoning “makes a lot of sense” to him.

Rev Samboh said he had come to the conclusion that Mutti was right.

“I have listened to her reasoning and it makes a lot of sense to me. In the case of the national secretary of the MMD vs Felix C Mutati and three others, the High Court passed judgment on November 5, 2019. Once the ruling was rendered, Mr Raphael Nakacinda, (not being satisfied) rushed to appeal the matter. The idea was to stay the judgment of the High Court. Some of his supporters were of the mistaken view that an appeal was a stay of judgment. Well, as things turned out, it was not.

He needed to obtain a stay separately. The argument rotated around the issue of ‘stopping or not stopping the victors, their right to enjoy

the fruit of their victory’,” Rev Samboh said.

He recalled that the application for a stay was refused because in its wisdom, the Court of Appeal reasoned that the appeal had very little

chance of success.

“That really is how that issue died a natural death and sometime this year the matter was finally completely killed. Back to Madam Speaker’s

ruling. There are a few critical issues to consider,” Rev Samboh said.

He wondered whether an appeal automatically works as a stay of the nullification.

“Which is easier, for parliament to compensate the

member whose nullification gets upturned for the unpaid allowances while they are out waiting for their appeal to be heard or for the member to reimburse parliament all the allowances drawn while his or her case was being heard on appeal and the appeal does not succeed? What about the previous situations whereby members whose seats were nullified and they appealed and that was their insurance against ever leaving the House…” he asked.

Rev Samboh noted that in this case petitions had been disposed of, “not provisionally, but truly”.

He said the next stage is now for the aggrieved to appeal and for the court to determine if the appeal has a chance of succeeding.

Rev Samboh said that determination requires that the appellant demonstrate it by way of applying for the stay of judgment.

He argued that an appeal does not act as a stay.

“I think it’s easier for parliament to compensate a member than to start chasing a member around. Just consider the case of the ministers who overstayed in office in 2016…It was a daunting task to recover the money,” he said.

Rev Samboh said there was need for consistency in the administration of justice and once there is such “sleazy things happening such as judgments that could be ignored and no further and serious action followed, wrongs become right and everything becomes subjective”.

He said the sleazy approach starts when a ‘seat is nullified’ and a member of parliament is not moved as long as he or she was aligned to the ruling government.

“They just put in an appeal and that was it…I take the view that Madam Speaker is right on this one,” said Rev Samboh.