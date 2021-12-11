NAQEZ demands decent salary increment for teachers

WE expect a decent salary increment for teachers in order for our educators to meet the high cost of life that now stands at K8,000 for a family of six,” says National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa.

Chansa said teachers had suffered for too long and too much especially that they have not had a reasonable salary increment since 2012.

He said they deserve better conditions of service this time around.

Chansa said a wave of high expectations had engulfed the teaching fraternity as the government negotiates with unions for improved conditions of service for public sector workers.

Chansa said if the teacher unions do not secure funding for salary upgrades and appointments in substantive positions for thousands of teachers who had been acting for years, NAQEZ would “utterly be disappointed with them”.

He said failure to secure the funding would perpetuate the sufferings and demotivation many teachers in the country have been going through.

“As an organisation, we fear this would terribly affect the delivery of education in schools. Apart from upgrading salary scales for those who have acquired higher professional qualifications, confirmations in substantive positions and salary increments, NAQEZ is aware that overwhelming majority of teachers are expecting the unions to convince government to make serious NAPSA reforms and reduce the retirement age,” Chansa said. “As opposed to the current situation where retirees are not getting lump sum retirement packages, it is expected that changes will swiftly be made to enable NAPSA to pay lump sum amounts of money to retired teachers. For the retirement age, teachers want to retire at 55 and never at 60 years when one is too old to effectively lead a self-sustaining life.”

Chansa said for normal retirement age, 55 years was the best as it leaves one still energetic enough to run personal business and “indeed to enjoy proceeds of one’s labour from the public service”.

“Above all, it creates space and opportunity for the young professionals to have gainful employment. The 60 and 65 years retirement ages must be revisited as soon as possible,” said Chansa.