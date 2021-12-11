UPND negating its promises on fuel, electricity – Mwale

INCREASING fuel and electricity prices will adversely affect poor households, says Faston Mwale.

Mwale, Copperbelt Province Socialist Party chairman and member of the central committee, said the looming increase in the price of petroleum products and electricity would impose considerable hardship on the already

struggling households whose livelihood earning strategies are shaped by the two critical forms of energy.

He said the government’s move to remove subsidies on all petroleum products and on electricity while on the other hand proposing to give mining corporations tax concessions that would significantly decrease tax revenues is a contradiction.

“Soaking your own people to pamper the lust of foreign capital is out of order. Since 1991 when Zambia embraced a neo-liberal economic system, the generic concept of three square meals per day has been become a myth to many households. Increasing the cost of fuel and electricity at the peak of the threat of the COVID-19 crisis denotes

insensitivity of the highest order to the citizens’ present socio-economic dilemma. The UPND should have been truthful right from the beginning about these issues, yet the truth was discreetly hidden under a smokescreen of fake promises during the run up to the general

elections. Now, the dreaded reality has come to bear. We must debunk all illusions of a prosperous future and instead prepare ourselves for a face-off with the dire consequences of hyper-inflation,” he said. “Those of us from the socialist school are not in the least taken aback by the unfolding economic stresses. We have a thorough grasp of the inherent limitations and inadequacies of neo-liberal economic prescriptions with respect to emancipating those trapped in a seemingly vicious cycle of poverty. The truth is that neo-liberal

economic prescriptions that we have religiously pursued for the last 30 years have failed to resolve the problem of economic deprivation in which the great majority of our people have been locked.”

Mwale said the pace at which the UPND government is negating its promises must task the imaginations of both the leaders and the led.

He said although the UPND has been in government for slightly over a 100 days, a relatively short time for a thorough performance

appraisal, “it is, however, plain enough to see that the distance between what was promised and the prospect of fulfillment of the promises remains a far cry”.

“The question begging an honest answer is, for how much longer will the cancer of betrayal continue to haunt our nation?” asked Mwale.