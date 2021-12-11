Vlahakis applies to send Kayumba, 3 others to jail for contempt

KELVIN Vlahakis, a director in Terra Metals Limited, has applied to the High Court to commit Zamsort Limited, Handa Resources, Rajendrakumar Manubah Patel, Lieutenant General Sande Kayumba and UK’s Arc Minerals chairman Nicholas van Schirnding to prison for fragrantly disobeying a court order.

Vlahakis and his company, Terra Metals, Mumena Mushinge, and Brian Chishala have sued Zamsort, Handa Resources, Patel, Lt Gen Kayumba, a former Zambia Air Force commander, and Schirnding for contempt.

In his affidavit in support of application for leave to apply for an order of committal last month, Vlahakis stated that the first, second and fourth plaintiffs (Terra Metals, Mushinge and Chishala respectively) have a pending dispute with the first and second defendants (Zamsort Limited and Handa Resources Limited respectively) resulting into the litigation before court.

“That the dispute between the plaintiffs and the first and second respondents emanate from a transaction wherein the now majority shareholders of the first defendant were given equity in the first defendant by virtue of convertible loan notes granted from the first, second, and fourth plaintiffs which at the material time was invested into the company as opposed to being directly paid to the first, second and fourth plaintiffs on the understanding that the same would be paid to the first, second, and fourth plaintiffs when the first defendant could be said to have alieved its financial difficulties aforementioned and the first defendant has then transferred the property of the first defendant with whom the understanding was first made to the second defendant hence the reliefs being sought in the amended statement of claim…” he stated.

In the amended statement of claim, the plaintiffs have demanded payment of US $5,889,407.00, in default full restitution of their 53 per cent ordinary fully paid shares in the first defendant company and or allocated of similar shares in the second defendant company granted to the new shareholders.

They have also claimed interest on the claims and interlocutory orders for preservation of the first and second defendants’ mineral tenements and assets.

“That following the initiation of the litigation in the High Court of Zambia under course number 2021/HB/19 an order granting interim measure of protection by way of injunction on 14th September 2021 from Lordship Judge K. Limbani under which in effect forbade the first and second defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents or whosoever from disposing of or alienating or in any way encumbering the mineral tenements and assets known as Kalaba Mine under Small Scale Mining Licence number 8424-HQ-SML and Large Scale Exploration Licence Number 19906-HQ-LEL until final determination of this matter or further order of the court,” Vlahakis stated.

He stated that the second defendant’s legal and beneficial ownership is the same as the first defendant’s holding it jointly and severally liable for the first defendant’s contempt.

Vlahakis stated that the alleged contemnors were duly served with the order of injunction and duly acknowledged receipt of the same.

“That the Order of Injunction exhibited as “KV2” expressly vest the management and preservation of mining tenements in the duly appointed receiver Mr Mwenya Andrew Mukupa. That the alleged contemnors have notwithstanding the order of injunction refused to abide by the order of this court by refusing to hand over all assets of the company as instructed by the duly appointed receiver of the first and second defendants Mr Mwenya A. Mukupa and thereby frustrating and inhibiting the exercise of his duties as receiver as directed in the order of injunction,” he stated.

“That further General Kayumba acting in allegiance of the 1st and 2nd defendants has purveyed the course of justice by threatening the life of the 2nd applicant in a conversation with the 2nd applicant’s mother.”

Vlahakis therefore sought leave to commence committal proceedings against the alleged contemnors for their blatant disregard and contempt of the order of injunction granted by the High Court.