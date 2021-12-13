Change of government: health reforms inevitable – Part III

[By Brian Kabika]

Introduction

Today’s article continues from Part II where we ended last week.

Part II examined the provisions of the Zambia National Public Health Institute Act No.19 of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “the ZNPHI Act”), which transformed the Zambia National Public Health Institute (hereinafter called “the Institute”) from a department under the Ministry of Health (hereinafter called “the MoH”) into a statutory or corporate body.

Establishment of the National Public Health Laboratory under the Institute

According to the 2015 World Health Organisation (WHO) Manual on Guidance for Establishing a National Health Laboratory System (WHO Regional Office for Africa), health laboratory services are a critical component of strong national health systems, yet they are often neglected in resource-limited countries. The manual also stresses that laboratories play a central role in individual patient diagnosis and care, in disease surveillance and control, and in the provision of accurate health data for national planning and resource mobilisation.

In addition, according to Law Insider, clinical laboratory services means biological, microbiological, serological, chemical, immunohematological, hematological, biophysical, cytological, pathological, or other examination of materials derived from the human body for the purposes of providing information for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of a disease or impairment of a human being, or for the assessment of the health of a human being, including procedures to determine, measure, or otherwise, describe the presence or absence of various substances or organisms in the body.

The decision to establish the National Public Health Laboratory (hereinafter called “the NPHL”) is welcome, considering the critical role that laboratories play in the health care delivery system. Subsection (1) of Section 14 of the ZNPHI Act establishes the NPHL while subsection (2) of the same section provides for the functions of the laboratory.

According to subsection (2), the functions of the NPHL are to:

Analyse or examine material sent to the laboratory and issue a certificate of analysis;

Collect, share and provide materials for research;

Coordinate and strengthen laboratory systems and networks with the capacity to support surveillance, emergency, preparedness and response to public health threats and public health laboratory functions; and

Collect, contain, secure and store samples, pathogen isolates and relevant materials from outbreaks and other events of public health importance.

From the wording of Section 14 of the ZNPHI Act, it appears that the laboratory was meant to be a reference laboratory. The establishment of the laboratory is a good thing. However, the view of the author of this article is that the NPHL does not need to be under a statutory body.

Under the Food Safety Act (No.7) of 2019 of the Laws of Zambia, there is established under Section 39, the National Food Laboratory (hereinafter called “the NFL”), which is responsible for examining, analysing and conducting research to determine the quality, efficacy and safety of articles. The NFL is directly under the MoH.

Since the NPHL is not yet operational, the government should amend the ZNPHI Act to move the laboratory to the MoH. It will be cheaper to manage this laboratory through the MoH.

Duplication of Public Health Laboratory Services under Ministry of Health

According to the East African Medical Journal of 1999, laboratory services are an essential component of curative and preventive health care activities worldwide and the investigations carried out by laboratory staff are a vital part of the clinical assessment. Additionally, the laboratory results guide the selection of drugs for patient management.

Further, according to the University of Oxford Podcast, laboratories are crucial in clinical trials because laboratory tests are used to establish inclusion and exclusion criteria, determine baseline parameters, monitor the safety of the participants and demonstrate the efficacy of the investigational product. On the other hand, B. Michael Silber of the University of California, San Francisco asserts that laboratories have been responsible for virtually all of the basic science discoveries that translate into the discovery and development of innovative new medicines.

From the sources cited above, it is undeniable that public health or clinical laboratory services are undivorceable from any health care system. This should be the reason we should have laboratories in all our public health facilities and equip them with the necessary tools for their proper functioning.

There should be no tests that our laboratories should fail to carry out because as a nation, we are endowed with abundant resources to save lives. This, therefore, calls for the need to invest in public health laboratory services. There are more benefits of having robust public health laboratory services. One such benefit is local and global respect, trust and improved image of a health care system. In terms of respect and trust, we saw this week how the world almost shut down when South African scientists announced to the world that they had isolated a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron (initially named B.1.1.529), which is suspected to be deadlier than other known variants.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in light of the Omicron variant discovery, a number of countries announced new measures. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter most European countries unless they are nationals or residents of those European nations or meet certain conditions.

South Africa has invested heavily in its health care system, including public health laboratory services. The WHO and developed countries have respect and trust in the healthcare system of South Africa to the extent that whatever it says, no one can dispute. It also shows that South Africa has good disease surveillance system. A good disease surveillance system has potential of attracting huge funding from external sources. According to WHO, disease surveillance is important in helping countries monitor and evaluate emerging patterns and trends of diseases. It is crucial because it contributes to better prevention and management of diseases and through the data collected, countries are able to set their priorities and develop targeted interventions to reverse disease epidemic.

Coming to the matter at hand, in today’s article, my concern relates to how that the MoH was quick to establish the NPHL under the ZNPHI Act without considering the role of the Tropical Diseases Research Center in Ndola (hereinafter called “TDRC”), in public health. TDRC may be an abandoned hero in our public healthcare system. This is because for past governments, there was no money that they could siphon from the institution for their personal benefit; so they neglected it. If paid attention to, this institution might bring glory to the nation in terms of public health research and development.

Conclusion

In next week’s article, we shall continue to look at the reforms that are required in the health sector, particularly focusing on the Tropical Diseases Research Centre Act No. 301 of the Laws of Zambia which established the TDRC.

