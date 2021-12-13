Swedish Ambassador to Zambia theAnna Maj Hultgård says when abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart.
“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of addressing corruption in a holistic, collaborative, evidenced informed and consistent manner,” says Ambassador Hultgård. “Corruption, in all its forms, is the greatest obstacle to democracy and the enjoyment of human rights of all. When abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart. Corruption knows no border and we are all in this together. We all have to take responsibility and fight corruption in the world.”
We agree.
Joe Biden once said, “Fighting corruption is not good governance. It’s self-defence. It’s patriotism. Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments. It wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs.”
The effects of corruption are deadly. Corruption undermines socio-economic development, it’s a threat to peace and security and destabilises institutions of governance which are pivotal in entrenching democracy – good governance. Corruption perpetuates wastage of resources, it is the main driver of poverty, squalor, destitution and inability of governments to address most public health issues. We have seen how resources intended for social services have evaporated in thin air while a few characters got stinky rich overnight. And because of corruption, our citizens’ faith – trust – in their leaders and other public officers has greatly waned. As Ambassador Hultgård has rightly observed when abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart.
It is in everyone’s interest and greater good that we confront corruption without respite.
As Pratibha Patil stressed, “Corruption is the enemy of development, and of good governance. It must be got rid of. Both the government and the people at large must come together to achieve this national objective.”
Swedish Ambassador to Zambia theAnna Maj Hultgård says when abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart.
“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of addressing corruption in a holistic, collaborative, evidenced informed and consistent manner,” says Ambassador Hultgård. “Corruption, in all its forms, is the greatest obstacle to democracy and the enjoyment of human rights of all. When abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart. Corruption knows no border and we are all in this together. We all have to take responsibility and fight corruption in the world.”
We agree.
Joe Biden once said, “Fighting corruption is not good governance. It’s self-defence. It’s patriotism. Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments. It wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs.”
The effects of corruption are deadly. Corruption undermines socio-economic development, it’s a threat to peace and security and destabilises institutions of governance which are pivotal in entrenching democracy – good governance. Corruption perpetuates wastage of resources, it is the main driver of poverty, squalor, destitution and inability of governments to address most public health issues. We have seen how resources intended for social services have evaporated in thin air while a few characters got stinky rich overnight. And because of corruption, our citizens’ faith – trust – in their leaders and other public officers has greatly waned. As Ambassador Hultgård has rightly observed when abuse of power and self-interest reign, public confidence in the state is undermined and the social system falls apart.
It is in everyone’s interest and greater good that we confront corruption without respite.
As Pratibha Patil stressed, “Corruption is the enemy of development, and of good governance. It must be got rid of. Both the government and the people at large must come together to achieve this national objective.”