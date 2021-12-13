NELSON MANDELA AND THE PRACTICE OF LAW: A LEGACY.

Nelson Mandela did not practice law for a long time. And when he practiced, he only did it in the lowest of courts in South Africa, the Magistrate’s courts because Africans were not allowed to practice in high courts. But the short time that Mandela practiced law, he left an indelible mark that lawyers in any system who have practiced for decades could only dream of. He set up the biggest African Law firm in the early 1950s in partnership with Oliver Tambo affecting the legal rights of African clients needing legal representation; he defeated the Law Society twice that intended to take away his licence because of his two criminal convictions and most dramatic of them all, he forced a white Magistrate to recuse himself from the case Mandela was representing. Mandela also left a rcih set of written books and materials from which his legal practice could be reconstructed in addition to other voluminous sources.

Mandela died on December 5th, 2013. This is my remembrance of him on the 8th anniversary of his death this December 2021.

Before he became the feared black pimpernel, the world’s most famous political prisoner and an acclaimed international statesman, Nelson Mandela, was an ordinary lawyer though becoming quite extraordinary in due course, doing his thing in apartheid South Africa in the 1950s; he was subject to racial humiliation on a constant basis. Mandela doesn’t talk much about this humiliation in his international best seller, The Long Walk to Freedom.

Mandela took the humiliation in stride, using the courtroom as a theater of struggle just like it was a theater of political struggle outside the courtroom. Martin Meredith recounts some of the humiliations Mandela suffered and the counterattacks Mandela engaged in, in his book, Nelson Mandela, A Biography. Mandela’s life as a lawyer in Apartheid South Africa could constitute an important book on law under oppressive conditions and the role of lawyers in the struggle for justice and freedom. Even in his brief practice of law, Mandela secured seminal victories that many lawyers who would have been practising for even fifty years have not managed. One of these is getting a judge kicked off a case. Many lawyers fear bringing recusal motions against judges before whom they appear. Apart from American lawyer Clarence Darrow, which other lawyer has dared the systems as Mandela did during the dark days of apartheid when he told the court that he was prepared to die for the cause of African liberation. This article is a synopsis of Mandela’s imprint on the law in his brief practice as a lawyer.

One time Mandela appeared before magistrate Willem Dormehl. This is the exchange that took place:

MANDELA: I appear for the accused, Your Worship.

MAGISTRATE: And who are you?

MANDELA: My name is Nelson Mandela, Your Worship. I appear for the accused.

MAGISTRATE: How can you appear for the accused? Are you an attorney?

MANDELA: Yes, of course,Your Worship.

MAGISTRATE: Where is your certificate?

MANDELA: I don’t usually walk around with my certificate, Your Worship.

MAGISTRATE: How then am I supposed to know that you are an attorney?

MANDELA: I suggest you telephone the registrar of the court in Johannesburg or Pretoria and ask him whether or not my name is still on the roll of attorneys. . .

MAGISTRATE: I am not prepared to do that. This case will be postponed and you can come again with your Certificate of Admission as an attorney.

MANDELA: May I suggest that we proceed with the case? The accused faces a number of charges. The case will not finish today. I can produce my certificate on the subsequent day on which the hearing of the case will be resumed.

MAGISTRATE: It will be quite irregular to do it that way. The case will be postponed. Mr. Prosecutor, what date do you suggest?

PROSECUTOR: The 22nd, Your Worship.

MANDELA: (in an aside to the prosecutor, but within earshot of the magistrate) I am not available on the 22nd. Can you make it either the 21st or the 23rd?

PROSECUTOR: I would suggest the 23rd, Your Worship.

MAGISTRATE: Mr. Prosecutor, you have already suggested the 22nd. I have written it down. I am not going to scratch it out or amend my record. You don’t have to agree to a date suggested by a person who has not satisfied me that he is entitled to appear in my court. The case will be postponed to the 22nd.

MANDELA: But. . .!

MAGISTRATE: I have already postponed the matter. I will not hear another word that you have to say in my court. Call the next case, Mr. Prosecutor.

On the next sitting, Mandela presented his certificate and the case proceeded. But magistrate Dormehl wasn’t finished with Mandela:

MAGISTRATE: You cannot ask that. The question is not clear to me. The witness doesn’t have to answer that question.

MANDELA: Would you Worship record my question and your ruling that it is not admissible?

MAGISTRATE: You are not here to tell me how to run my court. I will record that which I consider relevant.

MANDELA: The record must be a fair reflection of what transpires in court. If you disallow questions, you are supposed to note the question and the fact that you disallowed it.

MAGISTRATE: I am warning you that you are not here to teach me my job. Ask your next question.

After some fifteen minutes of interruptions, Mandela’s patience was wearing thin.

MANDELA: Your Worship makes it very difficult for me. . .

MAGISTRATE: Just one moment. I want to write something down. (Having done so, Dormehl turned to the accused). Your attorney has withdrawn from these proceedings. You have the right to continue. . .

MANDELA: Your Worship. . .

MAGISTRATE: You sit down and keep quiet. (To the accused) You have the right to conduct your own defence as a result of your attorney’s withdrawal. . .

MANDELA: Your Worship. . .

MAGISTRATE: Sit down or I will commit you for contempt. (To the accused) Or you may ask for a postponement in order to get a new attorney to represent you.

MANDELA: I have not withdrawn from this case. I want it recorded that I have not withdrawn. I want it recorded that I merely said that you are making it difficult for me to continue my cross-examination.

MAGISTRATE: I have told you to sit down and keep quiet. You no longer have locus standi in my court.

MANDELA: I protest. I am still appearing for the accused.

MAGISTRATE: I will count to three and if you have not sat down by then, I will commit you for contempt and ask the court orderly to take you to the cells. I order you to sit down.

Mandela remained standing while Dormehl counted slowly to three. The magistrate then ordered Mandela to be removed from court. The court orderly, a young constable, moved in his direction. “You had better not touch me if you don’t want any trouble.” Mandela warned. The constable hesitated. Mandela picked up his files and walked out of court with the words “I’ll be back.”

After consulting other attorneys, Mandela came back in a big way. That magistrate was removed and a Superior court Judge De Wet chastised him. “This is the sort of thing that brings the administration of justice in disrepute in our country…Tell your client that the quicker he recuses himself, the better for all concerned”. The Superior Court Judge told the Magistrate’s lawyer. This was a seminal victory which became the lore of South African legal talk for decades because it was unusual for a judge to be kicked out of a case because of his treatment of a lawyer. Especially under the conditions of Apartheid and dealing with African lawyers. Getting a judge kicked off a case even in Zambia or Canada is rare. Judges would rather volunteer.

Another time, a white judge decided to embarrass Mandela. Mandela had just won a case and was feeling very good when the Judge looked up and told him, “Mr. Mandela, I have found your client not guilty, not because of you, but in spite of you.” Judges wanted to take away Black lawyers’ dignity by this kind of humiliation. Mandela did not allow them. He also used to have testy exchanges with his lecturers when they wanted to take away his dignity. Mandela would be a good study in ethics of legal education and practice and how not to fear when you are fighting for justice.

The decision for Mandela to represent himself at his Rivonia trial in 1963/64 by giving a Statement from the Dock instead of the traditional evidence-in-chief and cross-examination, was a high stakes legal brinkmanship. The group involving Mandela was facing the death penalty. Instead of pleading not guilty, Mandela convinced his comrades to instead indict the White system of oppression in order to leave a historical trail of indictment by which Apartheid would forever be identified and judged. It was feared that Mandela`s self-representation Statement would be seen as a mockery of and cheekiness against the system. The revenge would be a certain conviction and execution. It was generally believed that the treason defendants would be executed if convicted.

Mandela capped his legal brinkmanship at the trial by declaring that he would fight oppression and “if need be, he was prepared to die” fighting the oppression of Apartheid. People warned Mandela that by challenging Apartheid to kill him, he was pushing his legal brinkmanship too far. Mandela refused to remove the challenge of death in his address.

George Bizos, a young lawyer on the treason trial has recounted how this episode unfolded in his book, Odyssey to Freedom.

It has now been recognised that had Mandela not represented himself and had he and his co-acused not indicted Apartheid and had Mandela not dared the system to kill him, the Rivonia defendants would have been executed. Legal brinkmanship paid off. It could however, have severely backfired.

Mandela continued to push his legal brinksmanship game in prison at Robben Island. When he was delivered there, a guard wanted Mandela and his friends to jog across a field for no apparent reason. Mandela realised that he had to assert his authority at once or forever be damned. He turned around to face the guard and in no uncertain terms told the guard: “If you so much as lay a hand on me, I will take you to the highest court in the land, and when I am finished with you, you will be as poor as a church mouse.” The guard backed off, never to confront Mandela again. Mandela had just been convicted; the guard could easily have slammed Mandela to the ground and gotten away with it. Legal brinkmanship can cut both ways. Mandela`s resolve prevailed. Mandela used the law as a weapon of justice throughout his life. One can never lose when you use the law as a sword of justice.

Several years later, Mandela was again at his legal brinkmanship game. The Transvaal Law Society wanted to strip him of his license to practice law because of the treason conviction. The Law Society expected Mandela to retain a lawyer to represent him in Johannesburg. Instead Mandela opted to represent himself. Mandela told the law Society that he would represent himself and that he would need two weeks of unimpeded research in the public law library in Pretoria. You can imagine what spectacle that would have been. This would have meant that Mandela would have to be brought to Johannesburg where the national and international media would be present to report everything he said and take pictures of him at the time when the system wanted him to disappear from public view forever. The Law Society had to think long and hard. If they refused this request, it would mean Mandela was denied due process of the law and the right to make full answer and defence. Despite the existence of apartheid, South African lawyers still had belief in some semblance of the independence of the Bar. Mandela could win his case on appeal. The Law Society also recalled when they lost their application to disbar Mandela in the early fifties after his conviction of leading the Defiance Campaign. The two judges then refused to disbar Mandela after they were convinced that Mandela’s conviction stemmed from his political involvement rather than from his legal practice.

Considering their history with Nelson Mandela, the Transvaal Law Society backed down. Mandela was to secure political and legal victories by the use of legal brinkmanship throughout his life.

Mandela was an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. In the process he became extraordinary. He has secured a place into eternity in the hearts, minds, articles, books and history of the world. Mandela epitomized what it means to represent the best traditions of the Bar: the fight for justice and the rule of law. He will be celebrated for ages.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is the Dean of Law and the School of Law, Zambian Open University. forthedefence@yahoo.ca