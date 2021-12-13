Rightly dividing the word of truth

[By Pastor William Kumuyi]

One of the most frequent questions I get asked is how I got into ministry?

I am often asked why I left my career in the academia to take up the preaching of the gospel? One that doesn’t seem to miss out in this arsenal of questions is how I knew I was called to be a minister of the gospel. Actually, the recollection of the events that built up to my eventual entrance into full-time ministry, remain vivid in my mind. While I wouldn’t mind giving you some insights into how I got into the ministry and how my journey with the Lord has been thus far, space will fail me to address some of the important issues that could be of great help especially to upcoming ministers, newly born-again believers and the old timers alike.

In 1973, while serving as a mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos, we started a Bible study group with fifteen (15) university students who had come to me requesting that I offer training to them in the scriptures. By the grace of God, since I was a young man, I have always devoted time to reading and studying the Bible and practically applying it to my life, a trait I retain to this day. With the little knowledge I have of the scriptures, people have always been drawn to how I ‘rightly divide the word of truth (2 Timothy 2:11)’. Because of time constraints, I could not always accommodate one-on-one interactions with the people that desired this instruction in scripture and thus the formation of the Bible study group.

Just to digress a little. I was born in 1941 into an Anglican home. It was a very strict Christian home. We would get up in the morning, read the Bible, sing hymns, and go to church regularly. When I went to secondary school I lost interest in the church because our principal taught us atheism. But after a while I thought again and started going to various churches in town. Eventually, in 1963, a group of singers and preachers from a gospel church got permission to come to our school. I understood the gospel message, and was born again on April 5th, 1964. From the day of my salvation, I read books by John Wesley, Charles Finney, Charles Spurgeon, and lots of other books. I got involved with the Scripture Union, and I grew as a believer. I went on to study for a degree in mathematics at the University of Ibadan where I gained a first-class degree. I then went to Mayflower School to teach and after five years I went to the University of Lagos to do a Postgraduate Certificate in Education and there became a lecturer in 1973; and that was when we started the small Deeper Life Bible Study group.

What bothered me at the time was the state of Christianity in our nation and continent at large. There was a general lukewarmness, a lack of application of scripture to daily life, an indifference to the imminent return of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and a lack of zeal for soul winning and the holiness without which no man shall see the Lord. The stark contrast between biblical standard and what was obtaining in the Christendom weighed heavy on my mind. As this was happening however, our small Bible study was growing in leaps and bounds. There was a genuine hunger in the land for the unadulterated word of God such that by the early 1980s, that small group had grown to several thousand, at which time Deeper Life Bible Church was formally established. The church has spread throughout sub-Saharan Africa and then to the United Kingdom, from where branches were developed in western Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America and Australia.

Offshoots of the progress we have seen in ministry are evident everywhere including Zambia where we started in the late 1980’s, with our headquarters now in Lusaka behind Kamwala Secondary School. We can multiply testimonies of what God by His grace has enabled us to do. And at 80, I am still as passionate as I was about holiness, teaching the entirety of the Bible, faith in Gods power and preparation for heaven. I challenge other ministers to do the same. As I said, space is insufficient to delve deep into the details of what my journey has been like. However, this journey is well chronicled in my first authorised biography titled ‘Kumuyi: The Defender of the Faith,’ to be launched soon in Lusaka Zambia. I hope this brief synopsis has whet your appetite for the full meal.

The author is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.