The Anti-Corruption Act, 2012

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]

Section 6 (1) (c) states as follows:

“The functions of the Commission are to investigate any conduct of any public officer which, the Commission has reasonable grounds to believe may be connected with, or conducive to, corrupt practices”.

Section 19 (1) sates as follows:

“A public officer who, by oneself, or by or in conjunction with, any other person, corruptly solicits, accepts or obtains, or agrees to accept or attempts to receive or obtain, from any person for oneself or for any other person, any gratification as an inducement or reward for doing or forbearing to do, or for having done or forborne to do, anything in relation to any matter or transaction, actual or proposed, with which any public body is or may be concerned, commits an offence”.

Section 3 interprets “Public Officer” as follows:

“Public Officer” means any person who is a member of, holds office in, is employed in the service of, or performs a function for or provides a public service for, a public body, whether such membership, office, service, function or employment is permanent or temporary, appointed or elected, full-time or part time, or paid or unpaid, and “public office” shall be construed accordingly.

CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA (AMENDMENT) No. 2 of 2016

Article 266 defines Public Officer as follows:

“Public Officer” means a person holding or acting in a public office, but does not include a State officer, councillor, a Constitutional office holder, a judge and a judicial officer;

“State Officer” means a person holding or acting in a State office;

“State Office” includes the office of President, Vice-President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Member of Parliament, Minister and Provincial Minister;

“Constitutional Office” means the office of the Attorney- General, Solicitor-General, Director of Public Prosecutions, Public Protector, Auditor-General, Secretary to the Cabinet, Secretary to the Treasury and Permanent Secretary;

“Constitutional Office Holder” means a person holding or acting in a Constitutional office;

“Judicial Officer” includes a magistrate, local court magistrate, registrar and such officers as prescribed;

CONCLUSION

According to the Constitution, the public officers that the Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate or cite for corruption do NOT INCLUDE the following:

– President

– Vice-President

– Speaker

– Deputy Speaker

– Member of Parliament

– Minister

– Provincial Minister

– Councillor

– Attorney-General

– Solicitor-General

– Director of Public Prosecutions

– Public Protector

– Auditor-General

– Secretary to the Cabinet

– Secretary to the Treasury

– Permanent Secretary

– Judge, Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Registrar and other prescribed judicial officers.

