Climate change is real, warns VJ

ALL countries in the world must work together to protect and preserve the environment and reduce global warming if the target of 1.5 Celsius global warming is to be achieved, says Vernon Mwaanga.

The veteran politician recalled that world leaders from nearly 200 countries – who included President Hakainde Hichilema – recently met in Scotland, United Kingdom, from October 31 to November 13 for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to COP26.

“This was the first such conference, since the Paris Climate Change Agreement of 2015. World leaders would like to make a significant contribution to reduce global warming to 1.5c from the present 2.7c,” Mwaanga said. “Climate change is real and has other ramifications such as environmental degradation, deforestation, draught, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, fossil emissions from the use of coal and the negative impact this causes to the quality of air we breathe.”

He said in 1971, taking advantage of his elected position as vice chairman of the preparatory committee for the 1st UN World Conference on the Environment, which was to be held in Stockholm, Sweden in 1972, he wrote a lengthy article which was published by the Zambia Daily Mail.

“In it, I stated that developing countries like Zambia, should start taking climate mitigation measures to save the environment. In the case of Zambia, I gave examples of the toxic emissions from Kafue Textiles, and Nitrogen Chemicals, into the Kafue River, which were killing fish of which some households depended upon for their livelihood,” Mwaanga said. “I also cited the uncontrolled charcoal burning, which was slowly turning parts of our country and other countries into semi-deserts. I also pointed out that emissions from mines in Kabwe, Ndola, Luanshya, Kitwe, Chingola, Kalulushi, Mufulira and others, were causing environmental degradation and affecting the quality of air our citizens breathe, some of whom had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. I urged our government to encourage the mining and other large companies involved in manufacturing, to begin looking at clean energy alternatives. A few of our citizens, who reacted to my full page article, said that I had lost my head or focusing on wrong priorities as ambassador of Zambia to the United Nations.”

He said looking at what Zambia had been through in the last few weeks, which have produced unprecedented heat in December- which he had never experienced before – “who can argue that climate change was not real?”

“I know of a number of family members and friends who are involved in farming, who had planted maize when the rains started and when the rains suddenly stopped. They had invested in seed maize and fertiliser, which have gone to waste. All of us as Zambians, have an unfailing duty to protect the environment we live in and preserve it for future generations,” he said.

Mwaanga commended President Hichilema for creating a ministry responsible for a green economy.

“That was a very progressive thing to do, going forward. All countries in the world must work together to protect and preserve the environment and reduce global warming, if the target of 1.5c global warming is to be achieved,” said Mwaanga.