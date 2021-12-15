EXPECT MORE PF ARRESTS …and blame it on yourselves – Chanda

PERCY Chanda says the PF created a safe haven for its crooks and thieves.

He says, “we expect more arrests because of the manner PF conducted itself in the last 10 years. Blame yourselves and not those that are only seeking justice”.

Chanda, the UPND mines chairman, says the vicious responses gotten when a PF suspect is arrested shows how much PF members know the criminality of their colleagues.

In a statement, Chanda said there is serious panic among the PF.

“The vicious responses we get each time a PF suspect is arrested is clear enough that the other PF members know a lot about the fate of their colleagues. An accused person is not a convict. All accused persons are innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law. This is an opportunity for any accused person to prove his innocence. But why is PF panicking? An accused person can only claim of victimisation after being acquitted in the courts of law. So far all accused PF suspects have been allowed access to lawyers of their choice. It’s an indication that all the accused persons will be accorded a fair trial. However, the reactions we see from other PF members’ leaves room to reasonably suspect that they know that their colleagues are guilty and will very soon be honourable members of prison,” he said. “The PF leadership should blame itself for turning a political party into a safe haven for crooks and thieves. The PF leadership should mind its language, don’t provoke people by engaging in careless talk about your criminal colleagues. We feel that our police are being too soft to you. Some of you are supposed to be charged for terrorism, economic sabotage and crimes against humanity. How can a normal person consciously supply expired drugs and uncertified COVID-19 vaccines for public consumption?”

Chanda said there was no witch hunting when following criminals.

He said the PF should prepare for more arrests.

“Yet this is what some of you did in PF, and you call this witch hunting? In PF, you cared less about the lives of ordinary Zambians because of your greediness. We are alive today by the grace of God. In any case we are not sure about our future after consuming your expired drugs. How can one explain the burning of selected markets and gassing of innocent people? Even you, are aware that some of the thefts you committed boarders on economic sabotage,” Chanda said. “As senior PF members you knew about all these atrocities committed by your so-called victims of UPND. We expect more arrests because of the manner PF conducted itself in the last 10 years. Blame yourselves and not those that are only seeking justice. Don’t defend criminality. We strongly advise you to shut up before you annoy Zambians further.”