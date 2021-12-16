Appointing State House’s Hamasaka in promoting village soccer

[By Austin Mbozi]

I am hereby showing the world that when you have friends in high offices, use them to help your community and not for personal gain.

So, with immediate effect, I appoint (don’t laugh) Clayson Hamasaka, State House media director, to help mobilise around K6,000 before 25 December 2021 from well-wishers. We are taking Lusaka Dynamos and Red Arrows soccer kids to Namayani village, chief Mungule in Chibombo district. Their FAZ approved coaches will train village kids and search for talent. Their clubs play the ‘Village versus Town Champions League’ on New Year’s day.

The two Lusaka clubs will leave on Friday, 31 December 2021 at 08:30 hours, each club with under 16 and under 21 players plus officials. We will hire a 60-seater bus, costing K2,500 ‘go-come’. For players’ two-day relish, I have donated my farm pigs (worth K,2000) and mealie meal. But they will need vegetables, tomatoes, cooking oil etc. At around 14:30 hours, both teams will be trained together with village kids by FAZ approved coaches.

Hamasaka already knows that I have over the past years built on my farm two soccer pitches, netball pitches, a DSTV room showing games etc. I formed a village-based Under 16 and Under 21 soccer and netball league and I have registered with PACRA, the UMAMUS Sports Academy. UMAMUS was meant to train ‘rich’ town kids who pay as does Soccer Excellence so that we raise money to support village soccer kids. But COVID- 19 meant that town paying kids stopped, so I am forced to pay for village kids (20 balls per year, kits, winning amounts etc) from my pockets.

This year our village league has four clubs that earned top four champions league slots, qualifying to play against FAZ town ‘champions’. Winning against town clubs will boost their self-confidence; losing will stop them from being pompous just because village girls sing for them when they win in villages. After training they feel super. They can sleep in my farm buildings and nearby school classrooms, but they must carry a blanket each. They will be in the village on New Year’s eve, so they will shoot fireworks while dancing to loud music played by hired local DJ Hachikwa Kapongo.

The following morning on New Year’s day it’s breakfast first, then the ‘Town versus Village Champions League’ will start at 08:30 hours. In the group stage, Lusaka Dynamo and Red Arrows will not play against each other. Many locals think these two will eventually play the final. But I think local clubs like Chipolopolo and White Eagle are not push overs.

So, how does Hamasaka come into this? First, he loves soccer. He repeatedly narrated how he played local derbies between his own village Chisikili school and Mbabala school who felt superior, speaking Nyanja pretending not to know Tonga, just because there was electricity in there ka village. When I visited his village in 2003 he showed me the now drunken guy Rasmas Chiyuni who ‘wasted his soccer talent’ in villages instead of playing in Europe. Second, we inspired each other soccer-wise. I inspired him to sponsor Kacheta School-led team near his farm in Chilanga constituency. He inspired me, the most memorable being his occasional sponsoring of my soccer kids to watch FAZ Super league games in Nkoloma and Woodlands stadiums. Once, while in soccer training camp before spending a night at his farm, my soccer kid monsters undressed and jumped into his fish pond thinking it was a swimming pool! I told Hamasaka phuh! I will never eat your fish from this pond again! Third, Hamasaka and my 14-year-old son who plays for Red Arrows are fond of each other. When UPND won I told my kid, ‘look President HH and Hamasaka have upgraded their political lives. This President wants every Zambian to upgrade themselves in their respective professions, otherwise no meeting him. I will try improving into a Jowie Mwiinga/Chinua Achebe/Simon Kapwepwe as a writer: you must improve into becoming Chipolopolo’s Jay Jay Okocha.’ Then he got inspired seeing Fashion Sakala meeting the president for doing exactly that.

By the way, I joke as follows with my kid: when Kaunda from Bembaland become president, Godfrey Chitalu a Bemba worked harder to upgrade his game and became Zambia’s soccer hero. When Chiluba a Bemba was president, Kalusha Bwalya a Bemba worked hard to become Zambia’s soccer hero. When an Easterner Edgar Lungu was president, Easterners Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka improved themselves into Zambia’s heroes. Now here is Hakainde Hichilema upgrading himself into a president, but you Tonga soccer players sit there ndwii, not even one of you is inspired into upgrading your game to world class levels to emulate your tribesman president!

Fourth, helping kids helps Hamasaka/UPND leaders realise that their personal satisfaction/public prestige will not come from our tax-paid jobs they fight over. Even Hitler’s propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels and PF thief- thugs had those. Hamasaka’s Evelyn Hone College teaching job gave him higher positive public image than his current State House job will give him. It is happy faces appreciating our public service that give us happiness. Hamasaka already afforded drinking his Heineken in cars after PF thief-thugs fired him. The economics theory of diminishing marginal utility suggests that any addition of these will not add to Hamasaka’s happiness. Helping our kids will. Hamasaka should donate himself or ask for donations from those characters ‘galavanting’ (Seer 1’s word) around State House trying to flatter the President; or from the President himself.

The Mast Newspaper and a TV station will attend.

To contribute, members of the public can directly contact me, Mr Paul Mundia (0979 627227) our logistics advisor or donate directly to Sandra Munyinda (0977 994932) our treasurer (a fifth year UNZA agro-economics student). She will account for every ngwee. We will publish on this column our expenses and names of contributors.

The author is UNAMUS Sports Academy director, developing rural football and netball. Phone 0978 741920. Email:austin.mbozi2017@gmail.com.