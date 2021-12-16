Govt to consider making COVID–19 vaccines mandatory

[By Edward Bwalya Phiri]

A COVID-19 survivor, Debbie Wood dreadfully remarked that, ‘’People honestly don’t know how bad this is until you get it. It’s easy to say, I’m not getting the vaccine until you are the one who almost doesn’t make it.’’

On The Perspective today, focus is on whether vaccination against COVID–19 should be, by each individual’s self-volition or by coercion by government. A fuss has arisen following government’s recent announcement of measures aimed at proactively responding to the Omicron threat, a new variant of the Coronavirus that is expected to herald the fourth wave of infections.

In the wake of a new variant of the Coronavirus, on November 28, 2021 the Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo – MP announced among other measures, a heightened vaccination programme. Ms Masebo disclosed that, ‘’The measures have been put in place to avert the risk of a fourth wave and the threat of the new variant, Omicron.’’ The health minister also said the vaccination would not be forced on anyone. She further disclosed that no one would have access to government buildings without proof of vaccination. And workers in the civil service would have to show proof of vaccination for them to have access to their places of work.

The press briefing was received with mixed feelings, and many people feel government is infringing upon the freedom and liberties of the people who should be allowed to exercise their will, to decide whether to be vaccinated or not. But health experts have warned against taking such issues rightly. And Professor Emma Cave rightly advised that, ‘’We should be debating these matters, but we need to be accurate about the principles… and the laws that we are calling upon when we are saying whether or not something is justifiable.’’

Of course, when talking about human rights there are a number of international and domestic charters that speak to these liberties. In Zambia the human rights are provided for under Part III of the Constitution, also known as the Bill of Rights. One striking fact about human rights in Zambia and perhaps a notorious one, is that these freedoms and liberties are not absolute. Within the respective provisions lies clawbacks (limitations), making the rights somewhat conditional or subject to specific conditions.

The Zambian Constitution allows government to derogate the rights of the citizenry under specific situations and for specific reasons that border on public interest. And to be specific, these are public defence, public safety, public order, public morality and public health. Government therefore has the power to suspend the people’s rights when a necessity warranting such an action arises. Article 11 provides that, ‘’It is recognised and declared that every person in Zambia has been and shall continue to be entitled to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual, …BUT subject to the limitations contained in this Part, to each [right]…’’

Arising from the foregoing and focussing on the fuss about the alleged mandatory vaccination, is there any legal justification for government to suspend human rights? Obviously the answer is yes, for public interest and that interest is public health; specifically, to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

In this case, can government make vaccination mandatory? Certainly it can and must actually do it. A Canadian American chiropractor, Daniel D. Palmer once said that, ‘’Compulsory vaccination is an outrage and a gross interference with the liberty of the people in a land of freedom.’’ Therefore, insisting on making vaccines compulsory is actually trumping on the right to life and making the death of the 3,668 Zambians who have so far succumbed to COVID-19, of no effect and further making the future of the nation of no significance.

In the landmark ruling of the Charles Khoviwa v The Republic MSCA Miscellaneous Criminal Appeal No. 12 of 2017 case by the Malawian Supreme Court, it was held among others that, ‘’The essence of the right to life is life itself – the sanctity of life. The right to life is the mother of all rights. Without the right to life other rights do not exist…The essence of a right is what it is in the right that is the basis and substance of its nature and needs advancement, retention or preservation. Conversely, what is it in the right that forms the basis of or the substance of its nature that need not be retarded impeded or destroyed.’’

While government has the responsibility to promote, protect and fulfill the human rights, it is also accountable of whatever happens to the people. In other words, the health and safety of its people must not be compromised for anything that can be dispensed with, the right to life must be prioritised over any other; the rest of rights subsist because there is life.

In the current fuss, government seems to be stuck between the deep sea and the hard place; it has failed to firmly pronounce itself on the matter and has resorted to playing hide and seek. From its standpoint, vaccination is compulsory. But from the people’s viewpoint, it is actually mandatory. While government leaders claim that they are not forcing people to get vaccinated, they have made access to public facilities and government services mandatory, ultimately making vaccination mandatory. It is actually laughable that government could not take a decisive decision on this matter.

Therefore, government must choose a side and be bold enough to flow with it, and be ready to face any repercussions. Whatever happens, government will still be accountable, anyway. Therefore, it must take a bold decision for a common good. Of course, a cavalier attitude will not help us at all. Even the Bible admonishes people to be decisive both in decisions and action and not to be lukewarm.

American clergy and author, Toure Roberts once warned that, ‘’Indecisiveness is failure in disguise. You can never succeed unless you take action. It is better to learn from mistakes than to do nothing and guarantee failure.’’ Indecision is dangerous and it a waste of time and resources. Therefore, determining whether vaccination against COVID-19 should be compulsory or mandatory requires rising above all myopic views of only looking at civil and political rights and focus on a holistic approach which includes economic, social and political rights. Of course bearing in mind that any failure to address the threat of the pandemic, threatens the entire existence of human kind.

There is a well-established principle at law that one’s rights end where the other’s begin. Therefore, in the enjoyment of humans our rights cannot overlap over our colleagues’ enjoyment of their right. A proviso in Article 11 of the Zambian Constitution states that, ‘’…and the provisions of this Part shall have effect for the purpose of affording protection to those rights and freedoms subject to such limitations designed to ensure that the enjoyment of the said rights and freedoms by any individual does not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others or the public interest.’’

According to health experts, fully vaccinated individuals cannot spread Coronavirus to others but can actually get infected with the virus by those who are not vaccinated. The Vice POTUS Kamala Harris disclosed that, ‘’Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it also reduces the risk that you give the virus to others.’’

Imagine a person who has exercised their freedom of conscience to be vaccinated to protect themselves from the fatal infection, but has their right to life compromised by an individual who shuns the vaccine, because they are exercising their freedom of conscience. That would be unfair and unpatriotic. At the time of writing this article, Zambia had already recorded three confirmed cases of this latest virulent variant. So, the next time people think about their human rights, also think of the rights of others. Consider vaccines as the only safety valve not only for our health, but our economy as well. The prayer therefore, is for government to consider making it mandatory for people to be vaccinated.

Allow me to end with a quote from Dolly Parton who once said that, ‘’The way I see it, you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.’’ Similarly, you want immunity from the Coronavirus, you got to put up with the vaccine. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

