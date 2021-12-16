HEROES ACRE NEEDS FACELIFT

GREETINGS sports lovers.

Like Bally always says that Zambia is not a locked but interlinked country that can attract investment through different sectors, I take the President’s words as mine.

Tourism is such a sector that it can bring a lot of investment in this country.

I know many are wondering where I am heading to and the connection between sport and tourism. There is surely what we call sports tourism, and sport has the potential to boost the country’s tourism industry. We have one of the historical sports cites this world can never ever have and it has been left orphaned for years and years. The Heroes Acre is such a cite that can bring a lot of revenue from both the local and foreign tourists. However, the cite is too bare, the place where the fallen football heroes were put to rest 29 years ago is only visited once every year on the 28 of April by the families of those departed heroes and FAZ officials. Government officials on the other hand only visit the site every after five years to commemorate the day. And that is the only day this cite comes back to life again and once it’s done the rest is history.

For Christ’s sake, these are our heroes; they died in 1993 when I was only two years old when the country was close to achieving the dream of featuring at the maiden world cup tournament hosted by the US in 1994. And from I have been told by those who were adults then, that team could have taken us there.

It is more than two decades since that fateful day on April 28, the moment that broke the hearts of all Zambians and the world at large after news of the national team perishing swept through. The players, coaches, officials and the Zambia Air Force crew members perished off the coast of Gabon en route to a world cup qualifier match against Senegal in Dakar. This was going to be a return match after we had beaten Senegal 4-0 at the Independence Stadium in Lusaka.

Next year, it’s another memorial ceremony; memories are still fresh and yet where the remains of the team lies does not appear so.

Unlike the verdant National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka that has been named after these heroes, which is located just a stone’s throw from the burial site, the Gabon air disaster victims lie entombed on a forgotten patch of ground overgrown by vegetation. Who knows, it might even be harbouring snakes! This is where successive governments have lost it. It’s simple; free money which is coming through sports tourism and can benefit both the country and the family members. In as the much releasing the report of what transpired that fateful day is important let’s first maintain that facility.

The Heroes Acre today has not been looking kempt as it should have been. It looks neglected to a point where one cannot tell if it is an ordinary graveyard or indeed a resting place for the heroes who raised the bar in terms of Zambian football. This can be made part of a library of our football, let’s renovate that cite and make it a tourist attraction. Besides the cite, we can erect an office or building that will have history of all those players; where they played, how many goals they scored, what they achieved as individuals and as a team. All those things, and Zambia has all the football gurus that can give information about our fallen heroes, so that people like us who were only two years when that was happening have something to read about. I repeat, the graveyard does not have a good scenery as compared to other monuments reminiscent of the freedom statue.

It must be of high standard to create an enabling environment for those that want to carry out research for educational or reference purposes or anyone wishing to visit Heroes’ Acre. Government’s obligation to insure that the burial site is accorded a good panorama that will surely recognise the effort and sacrifices these people put in taking Zambian football to greater heights.

Two years before they mate their fate, the team finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1990, and had recorded first- and third-place finishes at the two previous Confederation of East and Central African Football Association (CECAFA) Cups. And this gave hope and enlarged our dream that Zambia was on the verge of making a maiden appearance at the World Cup in 1994. However, the dream ended on the shores of Libreville with only their remains ferried back to Lusaka for burial.

