Let’s get vaccinated, save humanity

There’s urgent need to take COVID-19 very seriously. The pandemic is real and lethal. Cavalier attitude won’t save us.
We need to be robust, get the message to our people about this serious disease. Let our people know and appreciate the necessity of getting vaccinated. This Omicron variant is getting everywhere very fast. Getting vaccinated helps reduce virus mutations. Let’s protect ourselves by getting vaccinated. Let’s protect that family member, our children and our friends by getting vaccinated. Let’s protect the world by doing the correct thing which is getting that vaccine and at the same time ensuring we are masking up and using hand sanitisers. Vaccines are a magic bullet. Dear citizens, get vaccinated. Let us save the world. Let us save humanity. We have an opportunity to avoid a catastrophe. This is the time to make that bold decision and get the jab.
As UNICEF puts it, “Vaccines allow us to come together, shoulder to shoulder – in schools, communities and places of worship. They are a key first step to end the COVID-19 pandemic so we can get back to doing the things we enjoy; with the people we love.”
And the Gavi Vaccine Alliance tells us that, “Now that COVID-19 vaccines have reached billions of people worldwide, the evidence is overwhelming that no matter which one you take, the vaccines offer life-saving protection against a disease that has killed millions. The pandemic is far from over, and they are our best bet of staying safe.”
This virus is non-selective; it hits anyone regardless of social, political or economic status. We have seen world leaders testing positive to COVID-19 in the last three waves, even in this fifth wave others are getting affected – they have tested positive. This in itself shows that the virus does not discriminate. We will also do better to protect ourselves by obeying all the five golden rules.
