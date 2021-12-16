Nsunga resolves to fight cybercrime

CYBER crimes are on the increase in Zambia but rarely reported, says an ICT forensic expert Innocent Nsunga

And Nsanga, who in his early childhood was forced to stop school in Grade 2 for two years due to family challenges, says universities, colleges and other higher learning institutions that have gone with ICT can be attacked by their own students with an intent to temper or change examination results.

In an interview with The Mast, 30 year-old Nsunga who holds a Master’s degree in Information Security and Computer Forensics from the Information and Communications University (ICU) has appealed to institutions of learning to engage his company, Cybertech Security Solutions, to secure their ICT infrastructure against hackers.

“We have so many cybercrimes happening in our country but very few organisations come forth to report such offences. There has been a rise in organisations using IT for, instance universities and colleges that have gone e-learning during this COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he explains. “The use of ICT to have classes on-line has led to an increase in cybercrimes. As to who is the weakest link to cybercrimes, I would say that all organisations and institutions with IT departments are at risk of being hacked. It is easy to penetrate some ICT systems of organisations that have not secured their systems, but much more from our research institutions of higher learning such as universities s and colleges as well as banks are very, very susceptible to cybercrime. If a university or college IT system is not fully protected, a student can launch an attack at his or her own university or college with the hope of changing or manipulating examination results as well as obtaining information that is sensitive.”

The first born in a family of six, Nsunga who is married to Memory Kamanga and has two children, explains how he briefly dropped out of school.

“I did my primary school education in Mufulira at Fibusa where sadly due to family challenges I was forced to stop in 2000, only to resume my education two years later in Grade 2 instead of Grade 4,” Nsunga narfrates.

Apart from a Master’s degree, Nsunga has a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science with Linguistics from the University of Zambia, and a Bachelor’s degree in Information Security and Computer Forensics from ICU. Asked how cybercrimes affect the poorest in Zambia, Nsunga says the poor are usually robbed of their meagre savings especially those saved using Mobile Money systems.

“They say that when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers. I have heard of how some customers of Mobile Money networks have had their moneys robbed by hackers who pose to be either Airtel or MTN workers, so the effect of cybercrime on the poor is very harsh,” he says.

Nsunga has since appealed to the government to increase awareness on cybercrime. He also urges corporate organisations, universities and colleges to have their IT systems protected by Cybertech Security Solutions.

“What they will lose in monetary value is far greater than what they would have to pay us to have their systems patched up. With their authority we will undertake a penetration testing which is a legal cyber attach simulation on their IT systems in order to find the system’s vulnerability,” Nsunga explains further. “If you are not sure if your system is safe please contact us. They can also engage us to patch up the loopholes in their systems. We never had these services in the past so we are calling on the universities and colleges to contact us to offer solutions to their IT systems”

He notes that Zambia has very few cybercrime investigators and organisations that can offer solutions to institutions to secure their IT sections.

“Our research has revealed that very few organisations that offer solutions to cyberattacks exist and this has given us a motivation to forming up Cyber Tech Solutions so that we can track down cyber criminals as well as help companies, organisations and institutions of higher learning to secure their IT section,” he says.

Asked if he has managed to crack any cybercrime, Nsunga says his latest cybercrime investigation happened last month and the police, his colleague who runs a security company are still carrying out investigations; and thus he could not delve in to the matter any further. He says it is very difficult to track down cyber criminals. Nsunga is however quick to add that: “The tracker needs to be more cleaver than the one being tracked.”

“If it is the other way round, then we are saying it is simply impossible for an investigator to track down the cybercriminal. You need investigators who are well vested in cybercrimes to track down the criminal,” explains Nsunga.

He adds that Cybertech Security Solutions is in good working collaboration with the Zambia Police Service.